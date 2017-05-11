No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala colonists from pasturelands of Batticaloa

System B of Mahaweli scheme targets to Sinhalicise and colonise the agricultural and grazelands of Eezham Tamils in Batticaloa. The area being subjected to occupation was safeguarded by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) till 2007 and is known as Paduvaan-karai

[TamilNet, Thursday, 11 May 2017, 21:22 GMT]Although the colonists have adopted a low profile, the danger of Sinhala colonization still remains as Buddhist viharas and huts are yet to be removed, the Tamil farmers say.The SL Ministry of so-called Mahaweli development, has been responsible for ethno-centric structural genocide against Eezham Tamils from Batticaloa in East to Mulaiththeevu in North along the hinterland of eastern coast. The SL ministry is being largely led by Maithiripala Sirisena for several years since 1997.Even now, the SL President Sirisena continues to retain the portfolio of ‘Mahaweli development’. The large-scale appropriation has been spearheaded by Sinhala colonists from Polonnaruwa, the home district of Mr Sirisena.The plan of SL Mahaweli ministry is to let Sinhala colonists wait for some time while keeping their properties intact in the occupied territory and accelerate the occupation again, the Tamil farmers say.A move to claim compensation for the losses that have occurred to Tamil farmers should be taken forward if Tamils have to put an end to the settler colonialism, commented Tamil activists in Kiraan.Extremist Buddhist monks are also visiting the area along with Sinhala colonists, the farmers say.