No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala colonists from pasturelands of Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Thursday, 11 May 2017, 21:22 GMT]
Tamil dairy farmers from interior Batticaloa, particularly those from Mayilaththa-madu and Maathava’nai in Kora’laip-pattu South (Kiraan) division, have been repeatedly complaining about large-scale Sinhala colonization taking place in the pasturelands of the country of Eezham Tamils since their area was seized by occupying Colombo from the protection of LTTE in 2007. After years of continuous agitation, the intrusion was halted to some extent a year ago. But, SL President Sirisena’s settler colonist goons continue to sustain their properties and huts in the pasturelands, Tamil farmers complain. According to court orders the illegal settlements including the huts should have been removed and activities such as agriculture in pasturelands should not take place. But, nothing has been removed so far, the Tamil farmers say.

Although the colonists have adopted a low profile, the danger of Sinhala colonization still remains as Buddhist viharas and huts are yet to be removed, the Tamil farmers say.

Mahaweli System B
System B of Mahaweli scheme targets to Sinhalicise and colonise the agricultural and grazelands of Eezham Tamils in Batticaloa. The area being subjected to occupation was safeguarded by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) till 2007 and is known as Paduvaan-karai
The SL Ministry of so-called Mahaweli development, has been responsible for ethno-centric structural genocide against Eezham Tamils from Batticaloa in East to Mulaiththeevu in North along the hinterland of eastern coast. The SL ministry is being largely led by Maithiripala Sirisena for several years since 1997.

Even now, the SL President Sirisena continues to retain the portfolio of ‘Mahaweli development’. The large-scale appropriation has been spearheaded by Sinhala colonists from Polonnaruwa, the home district of Mr Sirisena.

The plan of SL Mahaweli ministry is to let Sinhala colonists wait for some time while keeping their properties intact in the occupied territory and accelerate the occupation again, the Tamil farmers say.

A move to claim compensation for the losses that have occurred to Tamil farmers should be taken forward if Tamils have to put an end to the settler colonialism, commented Tamil activists in Kiraan.

Extremist Buddhist monks are also visiting the area along with Sinhala colonists, the farmers say.


Chronology:
11.05.17  No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala col..
10.01.17  Sinhala Buddhist monks assault Tamil cattle-herder..
07.12.16  It is time for SL President to act against extremi..
03.12.16  Extremist monks march towards Batticaloa, Tamil an..
30.11.16  Sinhala colonists harass Tamil GS officer threaten..
22.11.16  Muslim, Tamil politicians not bold enough to confr..
18.11.16  Monk-talk reveals realities set by imperialisms ri..
11.11.16  Led by extremist monk, Sinhala colonists launch ha..
02.11.16  Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tami..
03.10.16  Colombo stands further exposed by contradictory me..
02.10.16  Sinhala colonisers in Batticaloa challenge officia..
25.09.16  SL military, Buddhist monk bring Sinhala ‘War Hero..
21.09.16  Sinhala colonists step up assaults on Tamil cattle..
14.09.16  Sinhala colonists advance 3 km further into Battic..
06.09.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-sc..
22.06.16  Structural genocide targets Kudumpimalai despite T..
10.06.16  Attacked GS officer gets harassed while SL police ..
08.06.16  Family receives death threat for alerting GS offic..
02.06.16  SL military brutally assaults Tamil Village Office..
06.05.16  Protest by dairy farmers brings EPC Minister, GA t..
03.05.16  Maithiripala’s structural genocide targets Tamil c..
01.02.16  Resettelement of Tamils confronted on several fron..
16.01.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry continues demographic..
05.10.15  Sirisena's ministry, SL military seize more pastur..
14.06.15  Sinhala occupation of pastureland causes existenti..
13.06.15  Colombo continues to deploy Wildlife Department as..
29.05.15  Violence intensified in Sinhala military-driven de..
06.05.15  Why no Gazette notification on release of lands, a..
16.04.15  Sinhala colonization continues unabated in pasture..
28.01.15  Sinhala occupation continues at gunpoint in East d..
02.10.14  SL military enslaves Eezham Tamils along border vi..
07.08.14  Occupation of grazing lands in Batticaloa is big s..
09.02.14  Tamil cattle farmers complain of Sinhala occupatio..
07.02.14  Buddhist monk, Sinhala squad appropriate lands alo..
26.01.14  Current realities of demographic genocide in Batti..
28.12.13  Colombo’s wildlife department appropriates lands i..
29.09.13  SL military sends back officials inspecting illega..
14.06.13  Sinhala military wants ‘Kappan’ from Batticaloa Ta..
25.02.13  Attacks against Tamil farmers escalate in Vellaave..
09.02.13  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil dairy farmers i..
02.12.12  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil cattle farmers ..
11.11.12  Colombo plans to settle 25,000 Sinhala families in..
10.10.12  Sinhalese occupy grazing lands of Tamil cattle bre..
03.05.12  Parts of Batticaloa worse than Vanni in ‘normalcy’
03.03.12  Land grabbed for Buddhist stupa, local people bloc..
09.12.11  SLA grabs 3,500 acres of land in Batticaloa for Si..
04.12.11  Strategic Batticaloa borderland appropriated for c..
17.10.11  Sinhalese given lands in Tamil villages in East un..
11.10.11  Forest destruction, land grab go unabated in Batti..
08.10.11  Colombo destroys herbal forest in Batticaloa
05.10.11  Sinhala encroachment of grazing lands continues un..
21.09.11  Colombo schemes Sinhalicisation of Batticaloa with..
21.12.10  Mahinda doctrine deprives Tamils of irrigation in ..
09.07.10  SLA changes traditional Tamil names of streets in ..
03.05.09  Sinhalese colonization of Tamil village in Eastern..
26.08.08  SLA restrictions affect cattle owners, farmers in ..
20.05.08  USAID reconstructs milk chilling facility in Vella..
12.09.07  Paduvaankarai IDPs' cattle to be appropriated – Ba..
20.04.07  GoSL must pay compensation to Batticaloa IDPs- MP
04.07.03  Techniques to improve milk production discussed in..
28.06.03  Artifical Insemination Unit opened in Karadiyanaru

 
Latest 15 Reports
11.05.17 21:22   Photo
No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala colonists from pasturelands of Batticaloa
10.05.17 22:55   Photo
Sinhalicisation targets strategic Pulmoaddai, Muslims complain
09.05.17 22:13   Photo
Mu'l'lik-ku'lam people deceived again, SL Navy wants 8 more months to release houses
08.05.17 23:42   Photo
Uprooted Mu’l’lik-ku’lam families face harassment from SL officials in military zone
07.05.17 16:04   Photo
SL Forest Department schemes seizure of lands released by occupying military in Champoor
06.05.17 23:00  
Northern fisheries federation issues ultimatum to Colombo before Narendra Modi’s Vesak-visit
05.05.17 19:41   Photo
Genocidal Colombo schemes fresh Sinhala military colony in Champoor
04.05.17 22:52   Photo
Genocidal ‘development’ abetted by global partners seeks to wedge North-East
03.05.17 21:11  
Fisheries federation in Jaffna demands direct talks with SL President, FM and Fisheries Minister
02.05.17 20:39   Photo
Colombo accelerates Sinhala colonisation of strategic Tamil village of Thiriyaay in East
01.05.17 23:04   Photo
Sinhala colonists in Kokku’laay violate interim order from Mullaiththeevu courts
30.04.17 23:45  
Sirisena’s deceptive PR campaign exposed in Jaffna
29.04.17 18:14  
SL Governor in East sophisticatedly promotes controversial Buddha statue in Ampaa'rai
28.04.17 23:16  
Sivaram’s life work is direction-setter for future Tamil struggle: Viraj Mendis
27.04.17 22:18   Photo
North-East shuts down, Tamil protests gain momentum
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38674
 
   