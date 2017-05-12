SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoners

[TamilNet, Friday, 12 May 2017, 20:49 GMT]
Ranil Wickramasinghe, the prime minister of genocidal Sri Lanka is twisting the figures of Tamil prisoners, who are languishing in the prisons in the North and South, say Tamil rights activists who are voicing for the release of Tamil political prisoners. TNA Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran, who raised the issue of political prisoners with SL Prime Minister in the beginning of 2017 had gone on record quoting Mr Wickramasinge as coming with the figure of 213, including 49 ‘convicted’ prisoners. Now, the SL PM has again reduced the figure to 98, Tamil rights activists said observing latest information coming from the TNA parliamentarian. The rights activists have condemned the SL Prime Minister and the SL State for giving contradictory figures and for refusing to recognise the Tamil Prisoners of War at least as political prisoners.

According to the latest figure from Mr Wickramasinghe, there are only 47 convicted Tamil prisoners and 51 detainees, whose cases are yet to be processed.

Colombo has underplayed the figures, says Human Rights Activist Rev Fr M Sakthivel, who has been voicing for the release of Tamil political prisoners.

The SL State has been systematically refusing to recognise Tamil prisoners as political prisoners.

There are 76 Tamil political prisoners in one single prison alone, at Magazine in Colombo. There are political prisoners who have been languishing in the prison between 8 and 24 years.

In addition, there are many Tamil prisoners in the prisons in Jaffna, Vavuniyaa, Anuradhapura, Welikade and at Bossa.

Tamil rights activists recently urged SL President to consider releasing at least some of the Tamil political prisoners on the occasion of Vesak and the visit by Indian PM Narendra Modi. But, none of the political prisoners were released. Maithiripala Sirisena gave amnesty to a section of prisoners from South.


Chronology:
12.05.17  SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoner..
10.04.17  Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained throu..
29.03.17  Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil acti..
11.01.17  Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prison..
04.01.17  Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Ta..
16.10.16  NPC Councillor initiates action to assist Muslim p..
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
12.05.17 20:49  
SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoners
11.05.17 21:22   Photo
No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala colonists from pasturelands of Batticaloa
10.05.17 22:55   Photo
Sinhalicisation targets strategic Pulmoaddai, Muslims complain
09.05.17 22:13   Photo
Mu'l'lik-ku'lam people deceived again, SL Navy wants 8 more months to release houses
08.05.17 23:42   Photo
Uprooted Mu’l’lik-ku’lam families face harassment from SL officials in military zone
07.05.17 16:04   Photo
SL Forest Department schemes seizure of lands released by occupying military in Champoor
06.05.17 23:00  
Northern fisheries federation issues ultimatum to Colombo before Narendra Modi’s Vesak-visit
05.05.17 19:41   Photo
Genocidal Colombo schemes fresh Sinhala military colony in Champoor
04.05.17 22:52   Photo
Genocidal ‘development’ abetted by global partners seeks to wedge North-East
03.05.17 21:11  
Fisheries federation in Jaffna demands direct talks with SL President, FM and Fisheries Minister
02.05.17 20:39   Photo
Colombo accelerates Sinhala colonisation of strategic Tamil village of Thiriyaay in East
01.05.17 23:04   Photo
Sinhala colonists in Kokku’laay violate interim order from Mullaiththeevu courts
30.04.17 23:45  
Sirisena’s deceptive PR campaign exposed in Jaffna
29.04.17 18:14  
SL Governor in East sophisticatedly promotes controversial Buddha statue in Ampaa'rai
28.04.17 23:16  
Sivaram’s life work is direction-setter for future Tamil struggle: Viraj Mendis
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38675
 
   