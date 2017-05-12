SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoners

[TamilNet, Friday, 12 May 2017, 20:49 GMT]According to the latest figure from Mr Wickramasinghe, there are only 47 convicted Tamil prisoners and 51 detainees, whose cases are yet to be processed.Colombo has underplayed the figures, says Human Rights Activist Rev Fr M Sakthivel, who has been voicing for the release of Tamil political prisoners.The SL State has been systematically refusing to recognise Tamil prisoners as political prisoners.There are 76 Tamil political prisoners in one single prison alone, at Magazine in Colombo. There are political prisoners who have been languishing in the prison between 8 and 24 years.In addition, there are many Tamil prisoners in the prisons in Jaffna, Vavuniyaa, Anuradhapura, Welikade and at Bossa.Tamil rights activists recently urged SL President to consider releasing at least some of the Tamil political prisoners on the occasion of Vesak and the visit by Indian PM Narendra Modi. But, none of the political prisoners were released. Maithiripala Sirisena gave amnesty to a section of prisoners from South.