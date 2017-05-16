Eezham Tamils mark Genocide Remembrance braving veiled threats from Colombo
[TamilNet, Tuesday, 16 May 2017, 23:39 GMT]
Northern Provincial Councillors, including Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran, Tamil Peoples’ Council (TPC), Tamil National Peoples’ Front (TNPF), Tamil civil society, political parties of former Tamil militants including the EPRLF, TELO and PLOTE and TNA parliamentarians from Vanni electorate, have vowed their commitment to mark Mu'l'ilvaaykkaal Remembrance as Tamil Genocide Remembrance calling for the public to attend various events scheduled at Mu'l'livaaykaal on Thursday. The Catholic community associated with St. Paul’s Church in Mu'l'livaaykkaal have organised 800 stones to be engraved with the names of those who perished in the genocidal onslaught and called for a memorial monument at Mu'l'livaaykkaal where a statue was erected last year.
Colombo Establishment was trying to seize the focus away through other PR events, but the attempts have failed as Tamil civil officials refused to collaborate with Colombo against Tamil sentiments prevailing in the North-East.
The Tamil disobedience has irked the SL Defence Secretary (State Minister of Defence) Ruwan Wijewardene, who responded by issuing veiled threats against Tamil civil servants, politicians and the public for ‘insulting’ SL military by commemorating Mu'l'livaaykkaal Remembrance.
At the same time, the SL military and extremist monks have been deployed to erect Buddha statues and vihara projects in the country of Eezham Tamils. The hostile activities by the occupying Colombo were being encouraged as marking the ‘victory’ of Sinhala military.
NPC Chief Minister has urged Eezham Tamils in the North-East and outside the island to pay 3 minutes silence at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday paying tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives in Vanni in 2009.
A series of memorial events are being observed starting from 12 May for seven days.
On 12 May the memorial week began by commemorating the victims of Chemma'ni killing fields in Jaffna.
On the following day, memorial events were conducted at Oo'ra'ni massacre site at Valveddiththu'rai and at Mirusuvil.
On 14 May, victims of Tamil genocide were commemorated at Chuzhipuram Pi'l'laiyaar temple and at St. Peter’s Church at Navaali in Jaffna and at Pa'ndaaravanniyan memorial site in Vavuniyaa.
Remembrance events for the victims of Kumuthini boat massacre were observed at Neduntheevu and at Kurikaadduvaan on 15 May.
On 16 May, a memorial event was observed in Trincomalee at the memorial site for Welikade massacre victims.
Related Articles:
15.05.17 Remembering Mu’l’livaaykkaal in proper context: Professor Ju..
14.05.17 Tamil Genocide and Resistance to be commemorated in north of..
Chronology: