Eezham Tamils mark Genocide Remembrance braving veiled threats from Colombo

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 16 May 2017, 23:39 GMT]
Northern Provincial Councillors, including Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran, Tamil Peoples’ Council (TPC), Tamil National Peoples’ Front (TNPF), Tamil civil society, political parties of former Tamil militants including the EPRLF, TELO and PLOTE and TNA parliamentarians from Vanni electorate, have vowed their commitment to mark Mu'l'ilvaaykkaal Remembrance as Tamil Genocide Remembrance calling for the public to attend various events scheduled at Mu'l'livaaykaal on Thursday. The Catholic community associated with St. Paul’s Church in Mu'l'livaaykkaal have organised 800 stones to be engraved with the names of those who perished in the genocidal onslaught and called for a memorial monument at Mu'l'livaaykkaal where a statue was erected last year.

Colombo Establishment was trying to seize the focus away through other PR events, but the attempts have failed as Tamil civil officials refused to collaborate with Colombo against Tamil sentiments prevailing in the North-East.

The Tamil disobedience has irked the SL Defence Secretary (State Minister of Defence) Ruwan Wijewardene, who responded by issuing veiled threats against Tamil civil servants, politicians and the public for ‘insulting’ SL military by commemorating Mu'l'livaaykkaal Remembrance.

At the same time, the SL military and extremist monks have been deployed to erect Buddha statues and vihara projects in the country of Eezham Tamils. The hostile activities by the occupying Colombo were being encouraged as marking the ‘victory’ of Sinhala military.

NPC Chief Minister has urged Eezham Tamils in the North-East and outside the island to pay 3 minutes silence at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday paying tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives in Vanni in 2009.

A series of memorial events are being observed starting from 12 May for seven days.

On 12 May the memorial week began by commemorating the victims of Chemma'ni killing fields in Jaffna.

On the following day, memorial events were conducted at Oo'ra'ni massacre site at Valveddiththu'rai and at Mirusuvil.

On 14 May, victims of Tamil genocide were commemorated at Chuzhipuram Pi'l'laiyaar temple and at St. Peter’s Church at Navaali in Jaffna and at Pa'ndaaravanniyan memorial site in Vavuniyaa.

Remembrance events for the victims of Kumuthini boat massacre were observed at Neduntheevu and at Kurikaadduvaan on 15 May.

On 16 May, a memorial event was observed in Trincomalee at the memorial site for Welikade massacre victims.


Related Articles:
15.05.17   Remembering Mu’l’livaaykkaal in proper context: Professor Ju..
14.05.17   Tamil Genocide and Resistance to be commemorated in north of..


Chronology:
16.05.17  Eezham Tamils mark Genocide Remembrance braving ve..
22.05.16  Kurdistan National Congress expresses solidarity w..
20.05.16  Ecuadorian indigenous people universalise Tamil ge..
19.05.16  Sinhala, Muslim participation in Tamil genocide re..
18.05.16  Genocide Day marked in 3 districts of Eastern Prov..
18.05.16  Genocide Remembrance at Mu'l'livaaykkaal passes st..
17.05.16  Continued denial of justice and Colombo's ban on r..
15.05.16  Neduntheevu marks Genocide Remembrance on 31st ann..
14.05.16  Mu'l'livaaykkaal remembrance gains momentum amidst..

 
Latest 15 Reports
16.05.17 23:39  
Eezham Tamils mark Genocide Remembrance braving veiled threats from Colombo
15.05.17 23:15   Photo
Remembering Mu’l’livaaykkaal in proper context: Professor Jude Lal Fernando
14.05.17 20:02   Photo
Tamil Genocide and Resistance to be commemorated in north of Ireland
13.05.17 23:22   Photo
US Bandwagon gets further exposed on Myanmar alignment amidst Rohingya genocide
12.05.17 20:49  
SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoners
11.05.17 21:22   Photo
No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala colonists from pasturelands of Batticaloa
10.05.17 22:55   Photo
Sinhalicisation targets strategic Pulmoaddai, Muslims complain
09.05.17 22:13   Photo
Mu'l'lik-ku'lam people deceived again, SL Navy wants 8 more months to release houses
08.05.17 23:42   Photo
Uprooted Mu’l’lik-ku’lam families face harassment from SL officials in military zone
07.05.17 16:04   Photo
SL Forest Department schemes seizure of lands released by occupying military in Champoor
06.05.17 23:00  
Northern fisheries federation issues ultimatum to Colombo before Narendra Modi’s Vesak-visit
05.05.17 19:41   Photo
Genocidal Colombo schemes fresh Sinhala military colony in Champoor
04.05.17 22:52   Photo
Genocidal ‘development’ abetted by global partners seeks to wedge North-East
03.05.17 21:11  
Fisheries federation in Jaffna demands direct talks with SL President, FM and Fisheries Minister
02.05.17 20:39   Photo
Colombo accelerates Sinhala colonisation of strategic Tamil village of Thiriyaay in East
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38679
 
   