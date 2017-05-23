Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify against inmates in exchange of amnesty

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 23 May 2017, 17:29 GMT]
Sinhala police and prison officials of occupying Colombo are trying to deceive some of the Tamil political prisoners to testify against the inmates, say Tamil prisoners in Colombo Magazine prison. The cases of almost all of the so-called ‘Prevention of Terrorism Act’ (PTA) detainees are based on forced confessions obtained under torture by the so-called ‘Terrorist’ Investigation Division’ (TID) or the SL Police. As the judges of the courts situated in the North-East would dismiss the use of such confessions as evidence, SL Attorney General’s Office in Colombo has been transferring the cases away from the courts in North-East to special courts in the South.

But, also in South, judges find it difficult to go along with the false confessions, at least in some of the cases.

The SL AG department has therefore instructed the prison authorities and SL police to convince at least some of the prisoners to testify against their inmates.

On Monday, Colombo Special High Court had to dismiss the use of TID-obtained confession submitted to the courts by the Attorney General's Department in a case against a Tamil political prisoner.

39-year-old Jeyaraman Ramanathan from Ki'linochchi has been detained for 9 years. The SL Police was accusing Ramanathan of involvement in a plot to blast a bridge in the South. The prisoner said the SL State prosecutor was using a false confession, which was obtained under severe torture from him.

K.V. Thavararjah, the lawyer representing the Tamil political prisoner submitted evidence for torture in the form of medical reports from the period when the confession was obtained by the TID and the SL Police from Mr Jeyaraman. The victim had 9 wounds from torture as documented in a medical report. The judge Piyasena Ranasinghe has no other option than setting aside the confession in the case and the prisoner was released by the courts.

Many political prisoners believe that their cases would be dismissed if taken up for investigation. The SL Attorney General's Department has been booking several cases in different courts on many of the detainees in the past to make sure continued imprisonment of the political prisoners.

The SL AG Department is therefore trying to set the prisoners to collaborate with SL State by testifying against fellow inmates. But, many of the Tamil prisoners declined to collaborate with the SL State authorities, the prisoners from Colombo Magazine Prison told TamilNet on Tuesday.


Chronology:
23.05.17  Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify a..
12.05.17  SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoner..
10.04.17  Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained throu..
29.03.17  Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil acti..
11.01.17  Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prison..
04.01.17  Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Ta..
16.10.16  NPC Councillor initiates action to assist Muslim p..
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
23.05.17 17:29  
Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify against inmates in exchange of amnesty
22.05.17 23:39  
SL Forest Department suspected of shooting to kill Muslim villager in Mannaar
21.05.17 16:59  
Western funding deployed to suppress voices of Tamil women in Batticaloa
20.05.17 22:09   Photo
Resettled Tamils complain increased harassments by SL military at Kudumpi-malai
19.05.17 23:36   Photo
Irish, Tamil, Sinhala activists expose British colonialism as root cause of their national conflicts
18.05.17 19:39   Photo
Remembrance Day echoes strengthened resolve against military occupation
17.05.17 23:10   Photo
Occupying Colombo blocks memorial event at Mu'l'livaaykkaal
16.05.17 23:39  
Eezham Tamils mark Genocide Remembrance braving veiled threats from Colombo
15.05.17 23:15   Photo
Remembering Mu’l’livaaykkaal in proper context: Professor Jude Lal Fernando
14.05.17 20:02   Photo
Tamil Genocide and Resistance to be commemorated in north of Ireland
13.05.17 23:22   Photo
US Bandwagon gets further exposed on Myanmar alignment amidst Rohingya genocide
12.05.17 20:49  
SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoners
11.05.17 21:22   Photo
No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala colonists from pasturelands of Batticaloa
10.05.17 22:55   Photo
Sinhalicisation targets strategic Pulmoaddai, Muslims complain
09.05.17 22:13   Photo
Mu'l'lik-ku'lam people deceived again, SL Navy wants 8 more months to release houses
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38686
 
   