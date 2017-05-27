Islamophobic monks from Myanmar visit genocidal Buddhist project in Jaffna

[TamilNet, Saturday, 27 May 2017, 23:40 GMT]
A section of Theravada Buddhist monks from Myanmar (Burma), who are opposed to Rohingya people in their country, were seen as part of a delegation comprising South-East Asian and Chinese monks visiting Nayinaa-theevu islet off Jaffna on Saturday. The genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ Navy is now engaged in Sinhala-Buddhicisation of the islet and is pushing for the controversial move of constructing a 67-feet Buddha statue, completely disregarding the objections from the people of Jaffna peninsula, their democratic civic bodies and even the sections of officials employed in the civil service of Colombo government. The Sinhala-Buddhicisation project should also be seen as a systematically conceived military cum demographic security threat against Tamil Nadu, India and the entire region in the long run, political observers in Jaffna said.

The controversial project was halted for some time following strong objections from Eezham Tamils.

But, the controversial project has been re-activated following the recent visit by SL President Maithiripala Sirisena on April 17.

The Sinhala Buddhicisation project has also been reinvigorated following the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Vesak Day earlier this month.

309 monks, consisting of the monks from Myanmar, Chinese and Sinhala monks from South, arrived in Nayinaatheevu on Saturday. They visited the Nagadeepa Rajamaha Viharaya between 6:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The monks delegation has also visited the controversial Buddha statue project site, the sources further said.

The location of Nayinaa-theevu
The location of Nayinaa-theevu, which is now on focus for genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ Navy-backed Sinhala Buddhicisation in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils. [Satellite Image courtesy: NASA, Visible Earth. Legend by TamilNet]


