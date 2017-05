Islamophobic monks from Myanmar visit genocidal Buddhist project in Jaffna

The location of Nayinaa-theevu, which is now on focus for genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ Navy-backed Sinhala Buddhicisation in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils. [Satellite Image courtesy: NASA, Visible Earth. Legend by TamilNet]

[TamilNet, Saturday, 27 May 2017, 23:40 GMT]The controversial project was halted for some time following strong objections from Eezham Tamils.But, the controversial project has been re-activated following the recent visit by SL President Maithiripala Sirisena on April 17.The Sinhala Buddhicisation project has also been reinvigorated following the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Vesak Day earlier this month.309 monks, consisting of the monks from Myanmar, Chinese and Sinhala monks from South, arrived in Nayinaatheevu on Saturday. They visited the Nagadeepa Rajamaha Viharaya between 6:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.The monks delegation has also visited the controversial Buddha statue project site, the sources further said.24.05.17 SL military disregards civic ban, continues construction of ..