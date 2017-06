Stranded Mu'l'lik-ku'lam villagers seek attention towards their grievances

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 31 May 2017, 23:37 GMT]The uprooted people have been waging a continuous protest for 38 days until 29 April when the protesting people received an assurance from the SL Navy commander on behalf of Maithiripala Sirisena, the SL President and the Commander-in-Chief of the occupying SL military.But, one month has elapsed. The SL Navy is still refusing to release the remaining houses.“While we were staging the protest on Mannaar - Puththa'lam Road, there were people and politicians who were visiting us. After we came to the church [a military zone], none of them visited us. One month has elapsed,” says 40-year-old Jeelaani Anthoniyappah.