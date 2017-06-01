SL police, HR commission decline to register complaints on ‘white van’ activity in KKS

[TamilNet, Thursday, 01 June 2017, 23:05 GMT]
Two motorbikes and a number-plate belonging to another motorcycle have been recovered from abandoned wells in recently released former ‘High Security Zone’ in Kaangkeasanthu’rai (KKS) in Jaffna. A torture chamber operated by the occupying Sinhala military was earlier discovered in the same area, which comes under KKS South, J-235, village area (GS). The rotten motorbikes were recovered while the owner of the land, Mr Niranjan from Kuru Veethi, was clearing his recently released land to reconstruct the well. As soon as the nearby SL Police station was notified on the discovery, a white-van emerged from the military zone and two men in civil clothes forcefully removed the number plates from the two motorbikes, eyewitnesses said.

Shanmugalingam Shageevan, a former civic member who leads uprooted peoples’ organization in Valikaamam went to the SL Police in KKS and to the so-called Sri Lankan Human Rights Commission in Jaffna. His complaints were not registered at both the places, Mr Shageevan told TamilNet on Thursday.

In the meantime, a lone number-plate was recovered from another locality in the same area and the owner of the motorbike was a civilian in I’nuvil whose motorbike was robbed by the SL military in 2007.

The occupying SL military was deploying the motorbikes that were either robbed or the motorbikes belonging to the victims of earlier white-van abductions to terrorize the people. Later, these bikes have been dumped into abandoned wells near the SL military intelligence camp situated in J-235 area.

The fact that white-van squad was still active and is pre-occupied with removing the traces has severely threatened the people who are resettling, Mr Shageevan said.

Shageevan Shanmugalingam witnesses the recovered motorbikes from the well of Mr Niranjan of Kuru Veethi, KKS, Valikaamam North
