Tamil Diaspora youth protest in front of Indian Embassy in Switzerland

Eezham Tamil Diaspora activists in Switzerland mobilized a protest on Friday in front of the Indian Embassy at Bern, demanding the release of Tamil Nadu activists Thirumurgan Gandhi from the May 17 Movement, and Daison, Ilamaran and Arun from the Tamil Vidiyal Kadchi. The four activists have been detained without trial in Puzhal Jail by Tamil Nadu State Police under the influence by the New Delhi Establishment since 21st of May, following a peaceful candle vigil Mu’l’livaaykkaal Remembrance at Marina Beach in Chennai. The Indian Embassy officials responded with ‘surveillance threat’ by taking photos of the activists. One of the officials also attempted to grab the mobile phone of a protestor.

Protest in front of Indian Embassy


This is the first protest being organized by the Tamil Diaspora against the recent detention of Tamil Nadu activists. A series of protests are to follow in Switzerland and in other countries across the globe, the protesters said.

The protesters held placards condemning the Indian government for its unlawful arrest and accused the New Delhi Establishment for its collusion with the genocidal Sri Lanka.

The demonstration in Switzerland was called for by the Swiss Council of Eezham Tamils (SCET), Akkinip Pa’ravaika’l (Phoenix), and Tamil Women Association in Switzerland.

Indian Embassy at Bern, Protest
Indian Embassy official intimidates Tamil youth activists by taking photo of the protesters


“The world Tamils have declared to the world may 18 as the commemoration day for The Eezham Tamil people, who are subjected to structural genocide by the genocidal Sri Lankan state abetted by Indian, American and British imperialist forces,” stated a communique issued by the organisers of the protest in Bern.

Some of the placards held by the protestors stated: “Activists detained under Goondas Act for commemorating Tamil genocide! India is this your Democracy?” and “We Eelam Tamils stand in solidarity with 4 Comrades and condemn the false charges on them”.

In the meantime, a similar solidarity protest has been organised by Eezham Tamils in the occupied homeland on 8th of June. Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF), led by Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, is to organising the protest in front of the Indian Consulate in Jaffna.


