Eezham Tamils in Jaffna demand release of Thirumurugan and activists detained in Tamil Nadu [TamilNet, Friday, 09 June 2017, 19:34 GMT]

“Tamil people were demanding international justice. But, the global forces were using the plight of Eezham Tamils and transformed the entire accountability process into a domestic one. As victims, Tamils are now again at the receiving end of injustice. The May 17 Movement and its coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi have been carefully perusing the discourse in advance and alerting the Tamils ever since the resolutions being passed at the Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2012”, said Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam while talking to media at a protest held in Jaffna on Thursday. The protest, organised by the TNPF condemning the arrest of Tamil activists in Tamil Nadu received the participation of Premachandran-led EPRLF, TELO, Tamil civil society activists, the federation of public organisations and the academic and a few students of the University of Jaffna.







Eezham Tamils have been abandoned today because they failed to grasp the messages coming from the activists such as Thirumurugan Gandhi while the other camps were deceiving them, Mr Ponnambalam said.



Along with Mr Ponnambalam, former parliamentarians Suresh Premachandran and M.K. Shivajilingam also addressed the media. Human Rights activist and Attorney-at-Law Sugash Kanagaratnam was



Suresh Premachandran said Eezham Tamils were saddened by the conduct of Tamil Nadu government for the arrests that followed the peaceful candle vigil memorial event organised by May 17 Movement.







Mr Shivajilingam was reminding the AIDMK government in Tamil Nadu of the content of the resolutions passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly under the leadership of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and condemned the use of the so-called Goondas Act against the activists involved in democratic struggle.



The memorial event remembering those perished in the genocide at Mu'l'livaaykaal has been observed peacefully since 2012 during the times of Jayalalithaa.



While Shivajilngam urged Tamil Nadu Government to at-least consider revoking the use of Goondas Act against the Tamil activists, young lawyer Sugash demanded Tamil Nadu government to release the activists without any conditions being attached to their release.



The protesters were shouting slogans against the unjust arrest of activists in Tamil Nadu for one hour from 10:30 a.m. in front of the bus stand in Jaffna.



Chronology:

