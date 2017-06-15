Justice Wigneswaran vows to stay the course despite attempts to oust him [TamilNet, Thursday, 15 June 2017, 23:37 GMT]

NPC Chief Minister Justice Wigneswaran on Thursday said that he was not being deterred from continuing his work and service to the people of Northern Province. His comments came after hundreds of Tamil students gathered outside his office expressing their solidarity with him. “I was a silent observer elsewhere [before being elected as the CM] unconcerned about what was taking place here. I hardly knew that the people had so much of love for me, and expectations from me. Despite my age, it is my duty to reciprocate what they have been showing. Today was an eye-opener with so many people coming over and showing their love. It is my duty to continue to serve the people wherever they are to the best of my ability,” Justice C.V. Wigneswaran said.







Valampuri, special evening edition, 15 June 2017



“Conspiracy theories are often mentioned. I do not subscribe to them. There may be possibilities that certain quarters are not very favourable or do not like us for what we are doing. [...] I do not subscribe to the view that there are conspiracies by the Central Government to oust me,” he said.



“It is not that the Government doesn't know about our problems. They know our problems fully well. But, for political reasons, they do not want to solve these problems. They feel, by being anti-minority or anti-Tamil, they stand to gain in the political field,” Justice Wigneswran said.



“We are trying to tell them that this is not the way to set about and that greater cooperation, coordination and understanding between the Tamils and the Sinhalese and between the minorities and majorities might well take for a very prosperous country if we can only solve the political problems,” he further said reiterating the need for resolving the national question through a political settlement.



In the meantime, informed sources in Jaffna said that TNA Leader R. Sampanthan was trying to force Justice Wigneswaran to re-instate the two NPC ministers, who were asked by the NPC CM to go on compulsory leave until the investigations on them are completed.



If Justice Wigneswaran agreed to allow them continue as ministers, the no-confidence move would be withdrawn, was Sampanthan's ultimatum, the sources further said.



Justice Wigneswaran had told Sampanthan that he had no qualms against the ministers continuing if they declare in writing that they would not be interfering in the investigations. Mr Sampanthan said he would get back him. Until Thursday mid-night, there was no response from Mr Sampanthan, the sources further said.



Meanwhile, Lawyer and parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran was continuing his work of engineering hostility and Mr Sampanthan has rushed to Jaffna to face the crisis within his party as lots of people were expressing their solidarity with the NPC Chief Minister.



The mainstream newspapers in Jaffna, except Uthyan, which is owned by ITAK parliamentarian, have articulated the position and feelings of Eezham Tamils in the North. The daily Valampuri came with a special evening edition on Thursday calling the people to engage in a Hartal (shut-down) expressing their support to Justice C.V. Wigneswaran.



