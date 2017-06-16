Jaffna at standstill, people rally at Nallloor in support of Wigneswaran

[TamilNet, Friday, 16 June 2017, 07:41 GMT]The spontaneous move has delivered a sharp message to the ITAK and to those who collaborated against the Chief Minister.Sections of politicians in the ruling Colombo Establishment were conspiring against the NPC functioning under his leadership, Mr Wigneswaran said. He was citing a recent statement by former SL military commander Sarath Fonseka.In the meantime ITAK Parliamentarian S. Shritharan, who collaborates with M.A. Sumanthiran was seen threatening the shop owners in Ki'linochchi to re-open the shops.Government offices and schools didn’t function, banks remained closed as employees boycotted their work and private as well as the public transport were cancelled in Jaffna. Although a few markets opened in the morning, they too closed around 10:00 a.m.Tamil Peoples’ Council had called for a complete shut-down by Thursday evening. The call disseminated through special edition of Valampuri daily and other media received spontaneous and self-mobilized support from the people of all walks of life.