Jaffna at standstill, people rally at Nallloor in support of Wigneswaran

[TamilNet, Friday, 16 June 2017, 07:41 GMT]
More than 2,000 Eezham Tamils, most of them students, gathered in front of Nalloor temple and marched towards the nearby residence of NPC Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran, expressing their solidarity with him on Friday morning. The protesters condemned Ilangkai Thamizh Arasuk Kadchi (ITAK), the main constituent party of the TNA for conspiring with the Colombo’s ruling sections in a move to oust Justice C.V. Wigneswaran from the position of Chief Minister. The peaceful rally received active support from Jaffna University Teachers Association and student groups. In the meantime, all the government offices were brought to a complete standstill and the private businesses remain closed in Jaffna and elsewhere in the North, observing a successful shut-down.



The spontaneous move has delivered a sharp message to the ITAK and to those who collaborated against the Chief Minister.

Protest in support of Justice C.V. Wigneswaran


Protest in support of Justice C.V. Wigneswaran
Sections of politicians in the ruling Colombo Establishment were conspiring against the NPC functioning under his leadership, Mr Wigneswaran said. He was citing a recent statement by former SL military commander Sarath Fonseka.

In the meantime ITAK Parliamentarian S. Shritharan, who collaborates with M.A. Sumanthiran was seen threatening the shop owners in Ki'linochchi to re-open the shops.

Government offices and schools didn’t function, banks remained closed as employees boycotted their work and private as well as the public transport were cancelled in Jaffna. Although a few markets opened in the morning, they too closed around 10:00 a.m.

Tamil Peoples’ Council had called for a complete shut-down by Thursday evening. The call disseminated through special edition of Valampuri daily and other media received spontaneous and self-mobilized support from the people of all walks of life.


