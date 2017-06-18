Colombo regime, West-funded CEPA, ITAK minister behind causing disunity in NPC

[TamilNet, Sunday, 18 June 2017, 21:04 GMT]The Tamil diaspora should be aware of the fact that there was a move by the NPC to create a mechanism, the Chief Minister’s Fund, to bring diaspora funds to the benefit of the people in the Northern Province, he said. The move has been sabotaged by the Colombo Establishment.The proposal was sent to Northern Provincial Governor for approval. There has been no response so far. Colombo has been intentionally dragging on its approval by sending it to the Attorney General's Department, Vinthan Kanagratnam said.While dragging on our own mechanism, which was even prepared to receive diaspora funds through the Central Bank, Colombo's ministries and Colombo-based outfits such as the CEPA have been engineering a so-called ‘development’ collaboration with a different agenda by involving the Health Minister of the NPC.The ‘advisors’ and Health Minister Sathiyalingam were acting without transparency in the designs of such ‘proposals’. The democratic mechanisms of the NPC ministry itself were not involved in the process and consultation. These moves were also circumventing necessary review from the elected NPC council and the Chief Minister, said Vinthan KanagaratnamThere were promises and hopes given by the diplomatic missions in Colombo that they would be arranging international donor conferences involving the NPC. But, the Colombo Establishment is managing such moves in secrecy, he further said.The NPC Councillor also cautioned the Tamil diaspora to be aware on the deceptive moves coming through the forces involved in engineering divisions within the NPC.The CEPA-outfit is operating a ‘diaspora programme’ with funding from The Netherlands.The diplomatic missions of the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and USA are involved in the deceptive programme.The programme was involving SL Presidential Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, SL Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR), the Board of Investment (BOI) and the SL Ministry of Public Administration and the External Resource Department (ERD).The CEPA managed discourse proposes to deal with four provinces: North, East, North-Central and Central.The discourse also seeks to transform ‘Eezham Tamil’ identity of the Tamil diaspora organisations into ‘Overseas Sri Lankans’ as evidenced by the documents of CEPA and SL Foreign Ministry.A part of the CEPA deception is titled “Matching the Strategic Needs of the Provinces with the Resources of Overseas Sri Lankans”.NPC Health Minister Dr P. Sathiyalngam is M.A. Sumanthiran's preferred candidate for the Chief Minister post if ITAK succeeded in ousting Justice C.V. Wigneswaran from that position, sources within the ITAK said.However, the ITAK move being spearheaded by M.A. Sumanthiran has received massive opposition from the people and the octogenarian Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan finds himself at the centre of the controversy.