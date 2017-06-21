Colombo wants Sinhalicised village to be annexed with Vavuniyaa Division [TamilNet, Wednesday, 21 June 2017, 22:40 GMT]

Kokkachchaan-ku’lam, a traditional Tamil village in Vavuniyaa district, which was Sinhalicised into Kala-bogas-wewa and Colonized heavily during the Rajapaksa regime in 2013 and 2014 with an active role by the then SL Governor to North and Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former SL President, is now being annexed with Vavuniyaa division together with Kallik-ku’lam GS division. In the meantime, another part of the former Tamil village is being demographically annexed with Kebithigollewa of Anuradhapura district of North Central Province, the sources further said.



The latest move also aims to add 400 Sinhala voters, bringing Sinhala colonists into Vavuniyaa Tamil division, Tamil civil sources in Vavuniyaa said. This will enable the Sinhala colonists to seize 2 seats in the civic bodies creating inroads for further Sinhalaicisation and colonisaton into Vavuniyaa.



The entire Vavuniyaa South divisional secretariat subjected to heavy Sinhala colonization over the years has now become more than 97% ‘Sinhala-Only’ in its demography.



The Sinhalacilization is now expanding into Vavuniyaa and two other divisions of Vavuniyaa North and Cheddi-ku’lam division, Tamil civil sources in Vavuniyaa said.



Chronology:

