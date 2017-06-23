SL State Intelligence targets families of Diaspora Tamil activists in North-East [TamilNet, Friday, 23 June 2017, 23:27 GMT]

SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe's State Intelligence Service (SIS), which was formerly known as the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), is now going after the families of Tamil diaspora activists, who are living in the island, particularly in the North and East. Instead of operating white-vans and issuing TID notices, the SIS interrogators send couple of Sinhala policemen prior to their arrival. After reaching a house, the interrogators, who are in civil, start to ask questions filling out the details to the questions they have with them. Often, they come up with direct threats creating conditions of mental torture. 72-year-old Kumarasamy Navaratnarajah, from Navaali West in Maanippaay, Jaffna, was assaulted on 04 June.



TamilNet has come across three cases in recent days. The families being subjected to such ‘onsite interrogations’ are being told not to reveal the details to rights activists or media. If they took the risk of reporting the incidents, the families would have to face severe consequences, the families are being told during the interrogations. Unidentified men are targeting those who alert other about the interrogations.



The interrogators also tell the families of grassroots activists in the Tamil diaspora, to quit their political activism and join the collaborators.



The reports of targeting families of Tamil diaspora activists comes also at a time when Colombo-based NGO outfits and SL ministries, accompanied with the diplomatic missions of Western countries and certain academic institutions are engaged in recruiting and deceiving sections of Tamil diaspora activists to collaborate with the unitary State in Colombo.



Some of the families, who have been subjected to ‘on-site interrogation’ in recent days, constitute only of elderly parents having sons or daughters outside the island, particularly those who are ex-LTTE members. The operators of the SIS (NIB) are systematically monitoring all the communications originating from the family members living outside, even though these family members living outside are not known to be active in the politics anymore.



The interrogation questions range from the kind of employment, resident status, details of money they have recently wired to the family through money transfer agencies and phone numbers. The interrogators also ask particular questions on the connections of their exiled family members with anyone else in the island, the families say.



18.06.17

04.06.17

