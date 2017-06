Uprooted Mu'l'lik-ku'lam fishermen blocked from fresh-water fishing

[TamilNet, Sunday, 25 June 2017, 23:12 GMT]“While all the neighbouring villagers are receiving Samurdhi dry ration stamps, none of uprooted families from Mu'l'lik-ku'lam are given any dry rations,” said 58-year-old Antony Cruze.“Winds in the seas. No agriculture. Families are in disarray. No livelihood. Even the river is blocked,” he said.“The agricultural lands are still occupied. All the reservoirs remain blocked. We have no livelihood,” he added.The fishermen activists urged the journalists in Jaffna to highlight their plight.Why did Tamil politicians in the North and East fail to strongly voice for the struggle of the protesting uprooted Tamils from Mu’l’lik-ku’lam in Mannaar, asked former Land Commissioner of Eastern Province, Mr Kathirkamathamby Kurunathan, in an interview to TamilNet last week.The uprooted Mu'l'lik-ku'lam people have been waging a continuous protest for 38 days until 29 April when the protesting people received an assurance from the SL Navy commander on behalf of Maithiripala Sirisena, the SL President and the Commander-in-Chief of the occupying SL military. But, more than 45 days have elapsed. The SL Navy is still refusing to release the remaining houses.20.06.17 Global ‘environment funds’ deployed by Colombo to seize land..