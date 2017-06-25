Uprooted Mu'l'lik-ku'lam fishermen blocked from fresh-water fishing

[TamilNet, Sunday, 25 June 2017, 23:12 GMT]
The uprooted families of Mu'l'lik-ku'lam, who are languishing without access to their village, which has been seized by the occupying Sinhala Navy, complain that the SL fisheries authorities were also blocking them from fishing in the Mudar-kaama-aa'ru river, where they use to fish when the winds were not in favour of fishing in the high seas in the Gulf of Mannaar. Two representatives of Mu'l'lik-ku'lam fishermen, Anthony Cruze and Antony Lambert, addressed media in Jaffna on Saturday detailing the destitute situation of the uprooted people of Mu'l'lik-ku'lam.

“While all the neighbouring villagers are receiving Samurdhi dry ration stamps, none of uprooted families from Mu'l'lik-ku'lam are given any dry rations,” said 58-year-old Antony Cruze.

“Winds in the seas. No agriculture. Families are in disarray. No livelihood. Even the river is blocked,” he said.

“The agricultural lands are still occupied. All the reservoirs remain blocked. We have no livelihood,” he added.

The fishermen activists urged the journalists in Jaffna to highlight their plight.

Why did Tamil politicians in the North and East fail to strongly voice for the struggle of the protesting uprooted Tamils from Mu’l’lik-ku’lam in Mannaar, asked former Land Commissioner of Eastern Province, Mr Kathirkamathamby Kurunathan, in an interview to TamilNet last week.



The uprooted Mu'l'lik-ku'lam people have been waging a continuous protest for 38 days until 29 April when the protesting people received an assurance from the SL Navy commander on behalf of Maithiripala Sirisena, the SL President and the Commander-in-Chief of the occupying SL military. But, more than 45 days have elapsed. The SL Navy is still refusing to release the remaining houses.


Related Articles:
20.06.17   Global ‘environment funds’ deployed by Colombo to seize land..


Chronology:
25.06.17  Uprooted Mu'l'lik-ku'lam fishermen blocked from fr..
31.05.17  Stranded Mu'l'lik-ku'lam villagers seek attention ..
22.05.17  SL Forest Department suspected of shooting to kill..
09.05.17  Mu'l'lik-ku'lam people deceived again, SL Navy wan..
08.05.17  Uprooted Mu’l’lik-ku’lam families face harassment ..
26.04.17  SL military deploys sophisticated surveillance aga..
25.04.17  TNA under fire for dealing with SL military comman..
24.04.17  Keappaa-pulavu protesters denounce compromises, de..
20.04.17  SL deceptions multiply as protests demanding lands..
08.04.17  Time has come for joint action by protesting masse..
03.04.17  Protesting Musali villagers expose structural geno..
28.03.17  Muslims, Tamils protest against Colombo’s land gra..
24.03.17  Uprooted Tamils in Mannaaar launch continuous prot..
19.12.16  Resettled Sinhala farmers oppose genocidal colonis..
29.11.16  Solid resistance gives hopes towards resolving fis..
24.11.16  Mannaar Magistrate issues interim order against Si..
21.11.16  Colombo should revert Gazette notifications, retur..
09.11.16  Tamil, Muslim fishermen protest against Colombo's ..
08.11.16  Colombo silently schemes fresh Sinhala settlements..
04.11.16  SL Navy ‘revenge’ against Tamil fishermen continue..
21.10.16  Six fishermen arrested, SL Police ‘facilitates’ SL..
20.10.16  SLN expands naval detachment in Musali, steps up h..
19.10.16  SL Navy declares war on Tamil fishermen in Arippu,..
18.10.16  Tamil fishermen apprehend menacing Sinhala soldier..
11.05.16  Sinahalicisation of Musali division in Mannaar res..
01.01.16  De-militarize Mu’l’likku’lam in 2016: Uprooted Tam..
19.07.15  Colombo's military red tape prevails over civil ru..
02.07.15  Swaminthan continues ‘facilitation meetings’ betwe..
29.06.15  Swaminathan blames SL military for failure in rele..
30.05.15  Uprooted Musali Tamils demand lands back, SL Navy ..
27.02.15  Bathiudeen dictates affairs of Palmyra Development..
06.01.13  SL Archbishop collaborates with Gotabhaya in milit..
27.12.12  Gotabhaya appropriates whole village in Mannaar
04.11.12  SL Navy continues to obstruct resettlement of disp..
17.06.12  SL Navy blocks resettlement-seeking Tamils from en..
15.09.11  Mu'l'likku'lam villagers left to languish, resettl..
19.06.09  Sinhalicisation insinuated in Musali
02.07.08  HRW calls on GoSL to end illegal internment of IDP..
18.06.08  385 Tamil civilians languish in SLA detention in N..
11.05.08  Musali displaced harassed by SLA, 70 families flee..
07.03.08  SLN, Police instruct Vanni IDPs away from Mannaar ..
08.09.07  Mu'l'likku'lam villagers forced to walk 20km seeki..
07.09.07  Mu'l'likku'lam villagers face starvation
03.09.07  SLA artillery fire kills one, injures another in M..
03.09.07  NGOs supply relief to IDPs in Mannaar
03.09.07  4500 civilians displaced from Musali to Naanaaddaa..
02.09.07  Civilian casualties in SLA Musali operation increa..
01.09.07  SLA uses Muslim villagers as human shields in Mann..
01.09.07  DPU Claymore kills 9 fleeing civilians in Mannaar
31.08.07  SLA Mannaar advance defeated, one body recovered -..

 
Latest 15 Reports
27.06.17 23:46  
Belated OHCHR ‘discovery’ of US-UK paradigm, eye opener to Tamils
26.06.17 21:41  
Multi-pronged ‘Intelligence’ harassment on CBOs, local NGOs in Batticaloa
25.06.17 23:12  
Uprooted Mu'l'lik-ku'lam fishermen blocked from fresh-water fishing
24.06.17 23:21   Photo
Colombo's erasing of “Eezham” from Tamil philosophical poet’s statue evokes strong reactions
23.06.17 23:27  
SL State Intelligence targets families of Diaspora Tamil activists in North-East
22.06.17 20:31  
Tamil fishermen in Vanni warn of confronting intruding Sinhala fishermen
21.06.17 22:40  
Colombo wants Sinhalicised village to be annexed with Vavuniyaa Division
20.06.17 17:26  
Global ‘environment funds’ deployed by Colombo to seize lands in North-East
19.06.17 17:05  
NGO activist in Jaffna urges Tamil diaspora to be vigilant on Colombo-centric manipulations
18.06.17 21:04  
Colombo regime, West-funded CEPA, ITAK minister behind causing disunity in NPC
17.06.17 22:30  
Time is running out for ITAK to re-orientate itself to basic fundamentals of Tamil struggle
16.06.17 07:41   Photo
Jaffna at standstill, people rally at Nallloor in support of Wigneswaran
15.06.17 23:37   Photo
Justice Wigneswaran vows to stay the course despite attempts to oust him
14.06.17 23:35   Photo
NPC plunges into crisis as external agenda-backed forces challenge Wigneswaran
13.06.17 22:04   Photo
SL military-run preschool children in Vanni forced to wear ‘CSD uniforms’ again
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38720
 
   