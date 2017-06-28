Quisling politics of ITAK seeks to contain protests against SL military land grab [TamilNet, Wednesday, 28 June 2017, 22:11 GMT]

Politicians of Ilangkai Thamizh Arasuk Kadchi (ITAK) are engaged in a new round of exercises in containing the protests of uprooted people by arranging a meeting between Ruwan Wijewardene, the SL Deputy Minister of Defence and the protesting people of Ira’naitheevu in Ki’linohchci on Wednesday. In the meeting, Mr Wijewardene went on record promising to take action within 2 weeks. What happened to the promised actions of resettling people of Mu’l’lik-ku’lam, who were given a similar 2-weeks promise by SL Naval Commander two months ago, asked the protesting families. In the meantime, SL President Maithiripala Sirisena avoided to meet the protesting families of Keappaa-pulavu, who staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with the support of solidarity groups in South.



It is the executive SL President Maithiripala Sirisena with whom the protesting people have been asking for direct meeting appointments while the ITAK parliamentarians engaged in Quisling politics serving the interests of occupying Colombo are ‘facilitating’ meetings between SL military Establishment and the protesting people.



Protesters from Keappaa-pulavu besiege SL Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Tuesday



ITAK parliamentarians R. Sampanthan and M.A. Sumanthiran have been openly claiming that they have been discussing the issue of Keappaa-pulavu people with SL President.



How could the SL President be not aware of the continuing protests in Keappaa-pulavu if the ITAK leaders were directly engaged with him on the matter, the protesters in Mullaiththeevu asked.



In the meantime, occupying Colombo is set to release another small pocket of lands in Mayiliddi in Valilkaamam North on forthcoming Monday.



The ITAK politicians are trying to wage a propaganda campaign through their media by highlighting the release of pockets of lands as a significant move.



Only 60.9 acres of lands are going to be released while thousands of acres of lands remain under military control in Jaffna, right activists in Jaffna said.



Following video interviews from Ira’naitheevu, Mu’l’lik-ku’lam and former Land Commissioner of Eastern Province who recently visited Mu’l’lik-ku’lam narrate the situation on the ground:















