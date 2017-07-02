Tamil blood-infuse campaign draws Sinhala-Buddhist monks in genocidal Sri Lanka [TamilNet, Sunday, 02 July 2017, 09:49 GMT]

A false propaganda was recently let loose through Sinhala media in the South hinting that Tamils in the North were reluctant to donate their blood to the blood bank in Jaffna due to ‘caste differences’ prevailing among them. The propaganda, seems to have originated from Colombo’s “Army and Archaeology,” which is interlinked with the extremist sections of Buddhist Establishment. After the Goebbelsian tactic of connecting ‘caste’ and ‘Tamil blood’, a section of extremist Sinhala monks were brought to Jaffna with symptoms of ‘superiority complex’ to donate ‘Sinhala blood’ to the blood bank in Jaffna, commented medical sources in Jaffna. The same tendency was working in the rape of Tamil women too, said Tamil political observers.







Without realizing that there is nothing ethnic or casteist in the medical affair of blood banking, the joint extremism of Sinhala Army, Archaeology and Theravada Buddhism was creating new myths of triumphalism ridiculing the Eezham Tamils, doctors at the Jaffna hospital said.



The exercise by monks was not much different from what Tamils are accustomed from time to time from Orientalist academia of West prompting younger generation Eezham Tamil academics to engage in casteism research, commented political observers in Jaffna.



Physicians attached to Jaffna Hospital said there has been no acute shortage of blood nor there were any casteist phenomenon connected to blood banking.







[TamilNet, Sunday, 02 July 2017, 09:49 GMT]Without realizing that there is nothing ethnic or casteist in the medical affair of blood banking, the joint extremism of Sinhala Army, Archaeology and Theravada Buddhism was creating new myths of triumphalism ridiculing the Eezham Tamils, doctors at the Jaffna hospital said.The exercise by monks was not much different from what Tamils are accustomed from time to time from Orientalist academia of West prompting younger generation Eezham Tamil academics to engage in casteism research, commented political observers in Jaffna.Physicians attached to Jaffna Hospital said there has been no acute shortage of blood nor there were any casteist phenomenon connected to blood banking.“Initially, we got a request for appointment from a military commander. We thought soldiers were going to be sent for blood dontation as they do during the times of Vesak. But, it was an army of monks who showed up. A number of them were child recruits. As usual, we were looking at their age, weight, blood-pressure and other medical aspects. Unfortunately, a large number of the younger generation monks didn’t qualify as blood donors. But, we were not aware of the campaign in the Sinhala press before the monks themselves came with certain comments after donating the blood,” a physician attached to Jaffna hospital said.