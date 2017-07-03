No land-route to released pocket of land in Mayiliddi in Valikaamam North [TamilNet, Monday, 03 July 2017, 23:12 GMT]

The SL military on Monday released 27 acres along the fishing jetty in Mayiliddi in Valikaamam North and another lot of 27 acres surrounding a Hindu temple near the locality. Amidst the big propaganda, no residential lands were released. All those who wanted to witness the ‘release’ of lands were taken by the occupying SL Army in military vehicles across the ‘High Security Zone’ and later brought back in the same vehicles. There is no land link for the people to access the released pocket of lands.







Anyone who wants to access the temple and the jetty have to travel by boat from Kaangkeasanthu’rai or from Point Pedro.



What is the point in releasing the pocket without a land link asked the people who witnessed the ‘release’ of lands. It is only an eyewash, said the fishermen who were present.



“It is only an eyewash. The military has put up new fences. Their intention is very clear. It is not going to be easy to get the lands released,” an uprooted fisherman from Mayiliddi who visited the pocket told TamilNet.



“There are more than 6,000 acres of lands that need to be released. How many years it is going to take if lands get released in this speed,” he asked.







Chronology:

