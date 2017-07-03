No land-route to released pocket of land in Mayiliddi in Valikaamam North

[TamilNet, Monday, 03 July 2017, 23:12 GMT]
The SL military on Monday released 27 acres along the fishing jetty in Mayiliddi in Valikaamam North and another lot of 27 acres surrounding a Hindu temple near the locality. Amidst the big propaganda, no residential lands were released. All those who wanted to witness the ‘release’ of lands were taken by the occupying SL Army in military vehicles across the ‘High Security Zone’ and later brought back in the same vehicles. There is no land link for the people to access the released pocket of lands.

Mayiliddi


Anyone who wants to access the temple and the jetty have to travel by boat from Kaangkeasanthu’rai or from Point Pedro.

What is the point in releasing the pocket without a land link asked the people who witnessed the ‘release’ of lands. It is only an eyewash, said the fishermen who were present.

“It is only an eyewash. The military has put up new fences. Their intention is very clear. It is not going to be easy to get the lands released,” an uprooted fisherman from Mayiliddi who visited the pocket told TamilNet.

“There are more than 6,000 acres of lands that need to be released. How many years it is going to take if lands get released in this speed,” he asked.

Mayiliddi
Mayiliddi


Chronology:
03.07.17  No land-route to released pocket of land in Mayili..
28.06.17  Quisling politics of ITAK seeks to contain protest..
11.06.17  Women on protest vow to sail and seize Ira'nai-the..

 
Latest 15 Reports
03.07.17 23:12   Photo
No land-route to released pocket of land in Mayiliddi in Valikaamam North
02.07.17 09:49   Photo
Tamil blood-infuse campaign draws Sinhala-Buddhist monks in genocidal Sri Lanka
01.07.17 14:47   Photo
UN in Myanmar reaps what it has sown in genocidal Sri Lanka
30.06.17 23:40   Photo
Nullified ownership of lands not revoked by Colombo: resettled Champoor Tamils
29.06.17 23:30   Photo
Diaspora should conceive institutions in homeland based on native paradigm of nation-building
28.06.17 22:11   Photo
Quisling politics of ITAK seeks to contain protests against SL military land grab
27.06.17 23:46   Photo
Belated OHCHR ‘discovery’ of US-UK paradigm, eye opener to Tamils
26.06.17 21:41  
Multi-pronged ‘Intelligence’ harassment on CBOs, local NGOs in Batticaloa
25.06.17 23:12  
Uprooted Mu'l'lik-ku'lam fishermen blocked from fresh-water fishing
24.06.17 23:21   Photo
Colombo's erasing of “Eezham” from Tamil philosophical poet’s statue evokes strong reactions
23.06.17 23:27  
SL State Intelligence targets families of Diaspora Tamil activists in North-East
22.06.17 20:31  
Tamil fishermen in Vanni warn of confronting intruding Sinhala fishermen
21.06.17 22:40  
Colombo wants Sinhalicised village to be annexed with Vavuniyaa Division
20.06.17 17:26  
Global ‘environment funds’ deployed by Colombo to seize lands in North-East
19.06.17 17:05  
NGO activist in Jaffna urges Tamil diaspora to be vigilant on Colombo-centric manipulations
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38729
 
   