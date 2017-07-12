SL ‘national intelligence’ deployed to harass Tamil activists voicing for resettlement in Ampaa'rai [TamilNet, Wednesday, 12 July 2017, 15:05 GMT]

The so-called National Intelligene Bureau based in Colombo has started to harass Eezham Tamil social activists who have been actively engaged in resettling uprooted Tamil villagers at 60th Mile Post, which is situated in the administrative division of Poththuvil in Ampaa'rai district. Tamil activists in Poththuvil say that the Sinhala military intelligence operatives have been visiting their houses warning them against their activism. The intelligence officers in civil uniform were also telling the social activists that it was ‘illegal’ to collect details of people in an attempt to silence their activism. The threats have come after a Sinhala NGO personality based in South had obtained the details including the documents of land deeds from the activists.



The Tamil people were uprooted from their settlement at 60th Mile Post during the war between the Indian military and the LTTE (1988 - 1990). Thereafter Sinhala military was blocking their resettlement during the times of Eezham war.



After 2007, the families managed to access their village with the help of social activists. However, the Colombo government was not prepared to assist the people to properly resettle in their own village.



The resettling people submitted documentary ownership of their lands to SL authorities.



Now, the documentation was inspected by the so-called ‘National Investigation Bureau’ which operates under SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe.



The intelligence officers were attempting to imply that the documents were fake and were questioning the activists who were behind the collection of these documents.



During the regime of Rajapaksa, armed Sinhala soldiers and intelligence operatives attached to camps of the occupying military were engaged in direct military threats.



The same threat is now being carried out by intelligence personalities coming from Colombo in civil suits, the activists further said.



Most of the families uprooted from 60th Mile Post owned more than 1 acre (160 perches) of residential and agricultural lands before they were uprooted from the village.



Now, the SL government officials are trying to limit the ownership to just 40 perches of lands per family, the villagers complain.



The SL authorities have therefore deployed an ‘intelligence’ operation to suppress the voices. [TamilNet, Wednesday, 12 July 2017, 15:05 GMT]The Tamil people were uprooted from their settlement at 60th Mile Post during the war between the Indian military and the LTTE (1988 - 1990). Thereafter Sinhala military was blocking their resettlement during the times of Eezham war.After 2007, the families managed to access their village with the help of social activists. However, the Colombo government was not prepared to assist the people to properly resettle in their own village.The resettling people submitted documentary ownership of their lands to SL authorities.Now, the documentation was inspected by the so-called ‘National Investigation Bureau’ which operates under SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe.The intelligence officers were attempting to imply that the documents were fake and were questioning the activists who were behind the collection of these documents.During the regime of Rajapaksa, armed Sinhala soldiers and intelligence operatives attached to camps of the occupying military were engaged in direct military threats.The same threat is now being carried out by intelligence personalities coming from Colombo in civil suits, the activists further said.Most of the families uprooted from 60th Mile Post owned more than 1 acre (160 perches) of residential and agricultural lands before they were uprooted from the village.Now, the SL government officials are trying to limit the ownership to just 40 perches of lands per family, the villagers complain.The SL authorities have therefore deployed an ‘intelligence’ operation to suppress the voices.