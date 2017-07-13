Colombo sustains Sinhala colonisation in Southwest Batticaloa [TamilNet, Thursday, 13 July 2017, 16:19 GMT]

Occupying Colombo is continuing to sustain illegal colonies of Sinhala colonists despite recent eyewash measures of annulling encroachment of Sinhala settlers in the deed lands owned by Tamil farmers and in the lands allocated for the purpose of pasture lands in the interior villages bordering Polonnaruwa and Ampaa'rai districts. 10 Sinhala colonist families are intentionally kept in the in the deed lands of Eezham Tamils in Kevu'liyaa-madu while 39 colonist families have vacated the area after selling the roofs and doors of their houses. A Buddhist temple constructed in the area in 4 acres of lands belonging to Tamils is still maintained, Tamil activists in Paddippazhai said. Kevu'liyaa-madu comes under Kachchatkodi Swami-malai GS division in Ma'nmunaip-pattu South (Paddippazhai) DS division and is situated southwest of Batticaloa lagoon, 13 km away from Batticaloa city.



In recent times, SL government was trying to showcase that it was taking action against illegal Sinhala encroachment. UN officials were also brought while some Sinhala colonists and their huts were dismantled. But, the Tamil farmers now complain that it was only an eyewash move.



Despite repeated requests by the legal land-owners, none of the lands have been returned to them. The extremist Buddhist monk of Batticaloa Mangalaramaya vihara, Sumarathana thero, is allowed to maintain the Buddhist temple and 10 Sinhala colonist families in the area, the Tamil officials in Paddippazhai DS division said.



Kachchatkodi Swami-malai GS division is one of the 24 GS divisions of Ma’nmunai South West (Paddippazhai) DS Division.



The GS area with the extent of 14.8 sq. km, comprises of three villages – Kachchat-kodi, Swami-malai and Kevu'liyaa-madu.



There are 448 families of a total population of 1,533 individuals in Kachchatkodi GS division.



901 of these individuals are Sinhalese, according to the statistics obtained in 2015.



The entire GS division has been heavily Sinhalicised by the Sinhala encroachers from Ampaa'rai district with the active backing from the genocidal unitary State.



365 Sinhalese families are living at present in Kevu’liyaa-madu village. Most of them are illegal encroachers.



Only a few Sinhalese (between 6 and 15 families) were living at this village before 1980s.



The occupying Sinhala military expelled Tamil families from Kevu’liya-madu village on October 16, 1985.



More than 96 families were uprooted from the area at that time.



Around 60 of the uprooted Tamil families managed to resettle in Kevu’liyaa-madu, but they were not provided with facilities matching that of the Sinhala colonists as most of the infrastructure support to the Sinhalese settlers came through different institutions and organisations that were not answerable to the DS or GS administrative officials in the district.



The extremist monk and the Sinhala colonists were also trying to annex the GS division with Sinhala-majority Uhana DS Division of bordering Ampaa’rai District.



