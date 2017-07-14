Occupying Colombo attempts to hamper investigation on Kudaththanai murder by SL police [TamilNet, Friday, 14 July 2017, 09:37 GMT]

A serious question is being raised by rights activists in Jaffna on the underlying motive of SL police of gunning down 24-year-old Yogarajah Thinesh on Sunday while he was transporting illegally scooped sand at Kudaththanai in Vadamaraadchi East. Whether the SL police was hunting a competing group of sandscoopers who were not paying the share to the SL military, or whether the SL police is attempting to cover up something in the investigations, question the rights activists. The occupying SL military with the backing of police exploits the business of illegal scooping of sand in Kudaththanai making millions of rupees of income every month. In the name of conducting investigations on the killing of the Tamil youth, the fellow workers who were in the vehicle, are going to be subjected to harassment undermining the investigation.



The investigations would be diverting the attention away from the SL military and police involvement in the multi-million ‘business’ of exploiting the sand dunes.



The SL Police claims that there were 7 persons including the driver in the vehicle. However, the families of the workers say there were only 6 workers.



One of two SL policemen hunting the vehicle on Sunday opened fire at the youth who were seated on top of the sand. The policemen stopped their motorbike. One of them stood up on the bike and shot at them, the survivors claim. As Thinesh was gunned down, the remaining five ran away from the vehicle, the families of the victim and the survivors say.



The families are reluctant to let their breadwinners to be subjected to investigations by the same police that makes money by colliding with the SL military exploitation of the sand business.



The villagers of Thunnaalai in Vadamaraadchi South-West demand that the entire investigation should be conducted in a non-partial manner by having independent rights bodies and groups to witness the the entire investigation process with adequate witness protection.



A load of 4 cubic meters of sands scooped from Kudaththanai are sold at least 60,000 rupees and anyone can imagine how much money the SL military and the Police in Point Pedro is making every month by their involvement.



The SL Police of occupying Colombo is used to promote and protect the interests of the occupying Sinhala military in the country of Eezham Tamils.



The occupying Colombo conceives everything as originating from its unitary character and executive character of the occupying rule. This is exactly the reason why the provincial councils are not vested with the police powers, political observers in Jaffna said.



The SL military-backed sand mining has been



Tamil activists confronting the sand scooping through



