Colombo's deceptive land release in Keappaa-pulavu exposed [TamilNet, Wednesday, 19 July 2017, 23:19 GMT]

The uprooted families in Keappaa-pulavu, who have been engaged in a continuous struggle for 141 days on Wednesday confronted SL minister for ‘Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs’ D.M. Swaminathan, who was visiting Keappaa-pulavu on Wednesday as part of a SL military conceived deception of releasing lands back to the people. None of the plots in the ‘released’ 189 acres of lands belong to the uprooted 138 families in Keappaa-pulavu who have been involved in the protest. The disappointed protesters exposed how the SL military is trying to release lands elsewhere in the jungle outlet and buying time and money without releasing even an iota of the lands of Keappaa-pulavu families. In the meantime, Colombo is scheming Sinhalicisation through seizing 2,524 acres of lands in Kokkuththoduvaay to permanently wedge North and East.



Mr Swamanithan had earlier told the protesters that his ministry had paid 5 million rupees to the SL Defence Ministry to make the SL military stationed at Keappaa-pulavu to relocate its hardware and buildings away from peoples’ lands in order to release the lands of the people back to them.



But, the lands released on Wednesday were situated away from the lands seized from people by the SL military. There has been no military hardware or buildings in the lands. The lands were actually in the custody of SL Forest Department in the past.



The released lands contain 6 pieces of lands that belong to people who are not from the area. There has been no civilian settlement in the lands in the past. It is believed that the six plots of lands were deed lands intended for cultivation in the past.



SL military was very well aware that none of these lands belong to the uprooted people, the protesters said.



The SL Minister further exposed the plans of the occupying Colombo that the SL military was demanding more millions of rupees from his ministry to release more lands and that next release of lands could only be expected after 6 months.



Mr Swaminathan was unable to any proper answer to the protesting people, who have vowed to step up their protest.



In the meantime, another sinister move to Sinhalicise the strategic area of Kokkuththoduvaay, which links the Northern Province with Eastern province.



Colombo's officials have been engaged in surveying 2,524 acres of lands for a Sinhala (and possibly Muslim) colonisation scheme at Koaddak-kea'ni in Kokkuththoduvaay, where 820 acres were seized in 2010 for a Sinhala colony.



The Sinhalicisation project is being implemented as a so-called ‘development’ scheme coming under the Mahaweli L Scheme, which is supervised by none other than SL President Maithiripala Sirisena.



The Tamil people blame global powers for providing funds, time and space to the SL State to continue the demographic genocide, permanently wedging the North and East of the country of Eezham Tamils.



Chronology:

