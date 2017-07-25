Genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ sentences life imprisonment to popular Tamil artist [TamilNet, Tuesday, 25 July 2017, 20:12 GMT]

Popular Mridangam artist Sri Kannathas Kanesasundaram, who is a lecturer at the Arts faculty of the University of Jaffna and who was formerly the head of Tamil Eelam Director of Tamil Eelam College of Fine Arts while he was a member of LTTE's Political Division, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a High Court of the judiciary of genocidal Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The news has sent shockwaves across the intellectual community of Eezham Tamils. The 50-year-old father of three has been earlier released after SL military ‘rehabilitation’. However, he was again targeted by the SL military intelligence through a family that had lost their daughter in the war. The artist, known by his stage name Tha'nikai-maa'ran, was a close associate of Eezham Tamil Poet Puthuvai Ratnathurai, whose whereabouts is still not known after the occupying Sinhala military had him in its custody in May 2009.



K. Sri Kannathas alias Tha'nikai-maa'ran



The SL military intelligence has been exploiting Tamil victims by setting them against each other, news sources in Ki'linochchi said.



Kannathas was targeted by the SL military intelligence after being released from a prolonged detention. He also underwent the so-called military ‘rehabilitation’, which was provided to former LTTE members who were released based on a ‘general amnesty’.



Former LTTE political division activists in exile told TamilNet that the SL military intelligence has been systematically targeting prominent political activists and artists who were earlier associated with the LTTE.



Thanikaimaran was felicitated by LTTE Leader V. Pirapaharan in September 2005 along with the late Isaippiriya, the artist who was subjected to genocidal crime at the end of the Vanni war.



The latest move of the SL judiciary, which is deploying Emergency Regulations and the so-called Prevention of Terrorism Act, will only escalate political asylum seeking outside the island, they said.



Around 12,000 Eezham Tamils, who were released after prolonged detention in the custody of the occupying military, have been facing a choice of either collaborating with the occupying SL State under enslavement or risk ‘punishment’ under various parameters of the unitary State.



The case against Kannathas was lodged in Ki'linochchi Court in March 2014. Colombo's TID launched an interrogation and detained him for some months since April 2015. The ‘legal’ case against him was filed in Vavuniyaa High Court in May 2016.



The so-called international community, pre-occupied with its geo-political interests in the Indian Ocean island, has not only denied international justice by containing the delivery of justice through the UN Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights in Geneva, but has also handed over the investigations to the genocidal State itself through ‘US-Sri Lanka’ consensus resolution in the UN Human Rights Council, which has been highly influenced by the political agenda of US Bandwagon.



Related Articles:

26.02.17

09.08.13

05.09.05

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 25 July 2017, 20:12 GMT]The charge brought against him was that he was involved in an alleged forced recruitment of a Tamil girl at Uruthirapuram in Ki'linochchi in January 2007. The girl, Manjula Vijayabalan, was later killed in action as a fighter of the LTTE.The SL military intelligence has been exploiting Tamil victims by setting them against each other, news sources in Ki'linochchi said.Kannathas was targeted by the SL military intelligence after being released from a prolonged detention. He also underwent the so-called military ‘rehabilitation’, which was provided to former LTTE members who were released based on a ‘general amnesty’.Former LTTE political division activists in exile told TamilNet that the SL military intelligence has been systematically targeting prominent political activists and artists who were earlier associated with the LTTE.Thanikaimaran was felicitated by LTTE Leader V. Pirapaharan in September 2005 along with the late Isaippiriya, the artist who was subjected to genocidal crime at the end of the Vanni war.The latest move of the SL judiciary, which is deploying Emergency Regulations and the so-called Prevention of Terrorism Act, will only escalate political asylum seeking outside the island, they said.Around 12,000 Eezham Tamils, who were released after prolonged detention in the custody of the occupying military, have been facing a choice of either collaborating with the occupying SL State under enslavement or risk ‘punishment’ under various parameters of the unitary State.The case against Kannathas was lodged in Ki'linochchi Court in March 2014. Colombo's TID launched an interrogation and detained him for some months since April 2015. The ‘legal’ case against him was filed in Vavuniyaa High Court in May 2016.The so-called international community, pre-occupied with its geo-political interests in the Indian Ocean island, has not only denied international justice by containing the delivery of justice through the UN Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights in Geneva, but has also handed over the investigations to the genocidal State itself through ‘US-Sri Lanka’ consensus resolution in the UN Human Rights Council, which has been highly influenced by the political agenda of US Bandwagon.26.02.17 Popular Tamil Eelam singer SG Shanthan passes away 09.08.13 SL military bans devotional song at ancient Saiva temple in .. 05.09.05 Pirapaharan felicitates Nitharsanam cinema artists