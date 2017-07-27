West funds SL military by channeling funds through UN and SL Ministry [TamilNet, Thursday, 27 July 2017, 19:17 GMT]

The so-called SL Minister of Resettlement, D.M. Swaminathan has become a money transfer agent between the occupying military of genocidal Sri Lanka and the Western donor states backing the unitary State based in Colombo, commented Tamil activists in Mullaiththeevu after meeting a delegation of protesting people from Keappaa-pulavu, who met the SL minister on Wednesday. The SL Minister, in his meeting with the representatives of the protesting people, has revealed that the SL military was demanding 148 million rupees in order to release 110 acres of their lands in the ‘next phase’. The so-called international community seems to pay money to its Lascarine military. Tamil diaspora activists should scrutinise the funds being channelled to the UN system and the NGOs operating in Colombo, they said.



The SL Minister who paid a visit to Keappaa-pulavu last week was confronted by the people. While talking to the protesters, the SL Minister revealed that the SL military got 5 million rupees to release 189 acres of lands.



But, the lands released last week were situated away from the lands seized from people in Keappaa-pulavu by the SL military.



There has been no military hardware or buildings in the lands that were released last week. Why did Swaminathan's ministry pay 5 million rupees to release the lands that were actually in the custody of SL Forest Department, the uprooted people ask.



The released lands contain 6 pieces of lands that belong to people who are not from the area. There has been no civilian settlement in the lands in the past.



The SL military has been illegally occupying the lands. Why should anyone pay money to relocate it from the seized area. Even when the money is given, the SL military is not releasing the lands that it occupies.



Just citing the protest of the people, the money is getting transferred to strengthen the military occupation of Keappaa-pulavu, the uprooted people complain.



The uprooted people are going to step up their protest seeking increased awareness on their plight.



In the meantime, the people who resettled in Pilak-kudiyiruppu after long struggle, complain that they have been completely abandoned without any infrastructure. The SL military is everywhere. The people have no shelter and no safe transport for their children to school. As a result, many families have temporarily relocated from Pilak-kudiyiruppu.



While SL military is being paid money to sustain its grip, the uprooted people have been completely abandoned, the activists further said.



Chronology:

