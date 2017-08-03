26.07.17 14:33
30-year-old Eezham Tamil political prisoner who has been detained in various prisons of genocidal Sri Lanka without trial for more than 8 years, has conveyed Vavuniyaa Court on 01 August that he would again launch a hunger-strike on 20th August at Anuradhapura prison in North Central Province, where he is currently detained. Legal sources said the latest case against Sulaxan has been prepared on the basis of fraudulent evidence obtained from persons arrested in 2013 and after as the previous case against him didn't stand the trial in 2013. Last year, Sulaxan was on a hunger-strike demanding SL Attorney General's Department to either release him or bring him in front of a Court to face the charges. SL ministers and TNA politicians interfered urging him to abandon his hunger-strike in turn of legal processing.
The SL Attorney General's Department, which intends to keep majority of the political prisoners in the prison is again trying to buy time again or transfer the case and mete out a lengthy sentence through the courts in South, legal sources said.
On Tuesday, when the latest case was taken for investigation at Vavuniyaa High Court, it came to light that the SL Attorney General's Department has sought to transfer his case to a court in the South.
Many of the Sinhala judges in South stand prepared to accept the manufactured ‘evidences’ while the judges with experience in North and East are very reluctant to accept such evidences.
Sulaxan hails from Kara’navaay North in Vadamaraadchi, Jaffna. His father, Azhvaappillay Mathiyarasan, who was an elected civic member in the local council, passed away in 2015 after suffering from illness amidst his attempt to get his son released.
Mrs Mahendran, the mother of Sulaxan met Northern Provincial Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran conveying her son's decision to commence hunger-strike.
The mother was pleading with NPC Chief Minister to impress upon the SL President Maithiripala Sirisena to release her son or let a court in North to process the case.
