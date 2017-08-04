26.07.17 14:33
European Court upholds 2014 decision to de-proscribe LTTE
European Court upholds 2014 decision to de-proscribe LTTE
|
|
Occupying Colombo steps up militarization of Jaffna streets through STF[TamilNet, Friday, 04 August 2017, 19:05 GMT]
Hundreds of armed ‘Special Task Force’ commandos have been patrolling the streets of Jaffna in recent days under the pretext of controlling ‘gang violence’ against SL Police. In the meantime, occupying Sinhala military and police Establishments in Jaffna have been falsely claiming that the former LTTE members were behind gang violence. Four Tamil gangsters, have been detained for alleged involvement in violence against SL Police. The SL Police was falsely claiming that the detained youth as former LTTE members. Refuting the false claims by the SL Police and SL military, legal activists in Jaffna questioned the credibility of such claim by referring to the age of detained youth. Tamil youth from Jaffna were completely blocked from entering LTTE controlled Vanni already in 2006. The youth arrested now were 10-year-old children at that time, they said.
It is the occupying SL military intelligence that has been operating gangs in Jaffna, the legal activists said.
The STF was directly engaged in brutal acts of genocide in the East as well as in Vanni during the war.
The STF, formed during the times of late SL President J.R. Jayawardene and trained by the British, is a full-fledged military outfit organised under the SL Police Department targeting the occupied country of Eezham Tamils. It functions as an extended arm of the SL military receiving instructions from the SL Defence Ministry in Colombo.
The STF was directly engaged in brutal acts of genocide in the East as well as in Vanni during the war.
After the genocidal onslaught in May 2009, Colombo has been stepping up the deployment of the notorious STF commandos in all the districts in the Northern and Eastern provinces.
There are currently more than 8,000 STF personnel attached to 69 camps, most of them situated in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils in the North and East of the island.
Phil Miller, a researcher for Corporate Watch in London has in recent times brought out facts with evidences on the British complicity in training more than 3,500 Sri Lankan ‘policemen’ including the STF commandos and senior commanders. The British assistance was being provided while the STF was directly engaged in acts of genocide in the East as well as in Vanni.
In a classified memo written by US's Sri Lanka Ambassador Robert Blake in October 2006 to Washington, ten months after the massacre of five students in Trincomalee, SL presidential sibling Basil Rajapakse had admitted that Special Task Force (STF) was responsible for the killings, according to a WikiLeaks document.
Chronology:
|
Latest 15 Reports
26.07.17 14:33
European Court upholds 2014 decision to de-proscribe LTTE
|
Reproduction of this news item is allowed when used without
any alterations to the contents and the source, TamilNet, is mentioned
|
News | Features | Opinion | Palaka'ni | Photo Features | TN Transcription
Web feeds | Feedback | Home | About us