SL military land grab in North-East constitutes genocide: Ex-Land Commissioner

[TamilNet, Monday, 07 August 2017, 23:11 GMT]Ilankgkaith Thamil Arasuk Kadchi (ITAK) should have no qualms with Justice Wigneswaran on his position and there should have been a policy decision on the issue by the party, he said. He was not referring to letters on the matter, but a principled party decision. It is the policy decision and articulation on the root concerns that brings unity, he implied.The political parties should learn to respect the feelings of the people at the grassroots, he said with reference to ITAK in the interview.Today, the protests being waged by the Tamil people at several places in the North-East are more than enough evidences to expose the continuing genocide on the ground, Mr Kurunathan said.The present regime in Colombo came to power saying it would resolve the national question and promises were given to the people in the North-East that their occupied lands would be released, resettlement would commence and de-militarisation would take place. None of these have been delivered, he reiterated urging people to be clear about the root crime they are facing.