Occupying Colombo harasses resettled Tamils through 3 Intelligence squads in Champoor

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 09 August 2017, 22:33 GMT]The SL Police Intelligence have appointed three Muslims and Two Sinhala personnel exclusively to monitor the resettled people of Champoor.SL Army Intelligence seems to have deployed 2 Tamil operatives and the SL Navy has dispatched 2 Sinhala and 2 Tamil intelligence personnel to exclusively monitor and harass the people of Champoor, rights activists said.Whenever there is an attempt to mobilize for a protest, the intelligence operative are the first to respond. They call almost everyone and pose various questions.The Intelligence operatives also ‘advice’ the people in a harassing manner by asking the people to adopt a ‘collaborative approach’ with the SL authorities.The harassments have again increased as the people were preparing for a protest on Thursday demanding appointment of a government doctor to the hospital.One of the intelligence operatives has told the activists in the village that the intelligence squads were facing increasing pressure from their top leadership in Colombo to submit written reports.Former LTTE members who have undergone so-called ‘military rehabilitation’ under captivity and who have returned to their families a long time ago, are being subjected to tight surveillance.Tension prevails among the resettled families as the SL intelligence operatives from three different squads have been repeatedly asking details about the ex-LTTE members, the sources further said.