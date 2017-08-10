Jaffna village terrorised by ‘revenge arrests’ of STF [TamilNet, Thursday, 10 August 2017, 23:22 GMT]

At least 42 young Eezham Tamils have been subjected to targeted cordon and search arrests in recent days at the village of Thunnaalai in Vadamaraadchi Soth-West, Jaffna. The so-called ‘Special Task Force’, which is a full-fledged military commando force organised under police of genocidal Sri Lanka. The normalcy of the village is completely marred by the cordon and search operations almost on a daily basis. The series of arrests have come as a targeted revenge against the poverty-stricken Tamil villagers, who smashed an SL police post a month ago when the police gunned down 24-year-old Yogarajah Thinesh, who was seated a vehicle after scooping sand at Kudaththanai and escaping police hunt.



While the occupying Sinhala military and its agents are the main actors involved in illegal scooping, the SL police and STF have declared a war against the poverty-stricken Thunnaalai villagers as some of their youth, unable to find jobs, were also involved in the illegal sand scooping.



The villagers have twice complained to the office of the SL Human Rights Commission reiterating that normalcy has been fully disturbed as many of their young men have sought refuge elsewhere fearing arrests and torture.



The STF was also trying to detain the youth under the notorious ‘Prevention of Terrorism Act’ which is totally unrelated to the situation.



The villagers were earlier demanding an investigation into the killing of Thinesh through an independent body as the SL police was party to the crime. They were also demanding witness protection from the so-called ‘Human Rights Commission’ office in Jaffna.



On Wednesday, the parents of 42 Tamil men who have been detained by the SL Police jointly urged immediate restoration of normalcy through a joint appeal at the office of the SL Human Rights Commission in Jaffna.



The villagers have also taken up their plight with Northern Provincial Council Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran, who has a thorough understanding of their situation, the villagers said.



SL Military Intelligence is instrumental in the targeted arrests, which have been carried out by the STF commandos.



The STF commandos who have been storming the village almost on daily basis have been claiming that they were targeting 90 Tamil youths in Thunnaalai village.



Chronology:

