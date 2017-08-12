|
Chinese interests eye India's closest coast in Jaffna
[TamilNet, Saturday, 12 August 2017, 20:56 GMT]
Occupying Colombo is silently promoting Chinese firms to enter militarised Poonakari (Pooneryn), which is situated in a controlling location linking Vanni with Jaffna Peninsula, with Palk Bay and Jaffna Lagoon on either side. During the times of Rajapaksa regime, China was showing interest in a plan for building an airport in Poonakari. Under Maithiripala and Wickramasinghe, Chinese firms are being invited by Colombo without the knowledge of Northern Provincial Council. In the meantime, Chinese fishing firms are also entering Ariyaalai East and the islets off Jaffna for fishing and freshwater crab farming. The SL Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, which is complicit in grabbing the territorial seas of Vanni away from Eezham Tamils, is bringing in Chinese firms to Ariyaalai East and the islands off Jaffna without informing the NPC, civil sources in Jaffna said.
The occupying Colombo has already allocated lands for a sophisticated solar-wind hybrid power plant to be ‘developed’ through deploying a Chinese firm.
Chinese companies are also going to receive lands for launching fresh water fishing farms at Ariyaalai East, on the opposite side of the Jaffna lagoon, informed sources further said.
[Satellite Image Courtesy: NASA, Visible Earth. Details & Legend: TamilNet]
The SL Government Agent of Ki'linochchi or the Divisional Secretary of the Poonakari, who receive instructions from the colonial rulers from Colombo have not been officially informed about the resources being alienated for the purpose of the power plant or fresh-water fishing. The Northern Provincial Council has not been consulted on the issues.
A number of benamies, particularly from South, are involved in bringing Chinese firms into North and the SL Fisheries Department officials are silently facilitating the plans, the sources added.
Chinese fisheries companies are showing interest in faring blue crabs along Jaffna lagoon and in the islets off Jaffna.
Malaysian registered firms have also entered the fray.
Meanwhile, Colombo has also silently engaged in assessing possibilities for cement production at Ponnaa-ve'li in Poonakari through deploying a Japanese company. The move has sparked reactions from the NPC, which has been concerned of the danger of salination.
SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe has been pushing for Colombo-centric major industrialisation targeting the resources in the North and East. ‘Development’ and ‘Environment’ is the pretext used for the exploitation of the resources in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.
