Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other political prisoners in Anuradhapura

[TamilNet, Sunday, 20 August 2017, 18:13 GMT]
Three Tamil political prisoners, including an Up-Country Tamil, have commenced a continuous hunger-strike at Anuradhapura prison on Sunday objecting the attempts by the SL Attorney General’s Department to transfer their cases away from the High Court in Vavuniyaa to other courts in the South. The SL State, refusing to recognize the Tamil prisoners as political prisoners, wants to process their cases under the so-called Terrorism laws without proper evidences. 30-year-old Sulaxan Mathiyarasan, who has been imprisoned since 18 May 2009 went on a hunger-strike last year and concluded his protest after a promise was extended by D.M. Swaminathan, the SL ‘Resettlement’, ‘Prison Reform’ and Hindu affairs minister, that his case would be expedited without further delay. After witnessing further deceptions, Sulaxan decided earlier this month to launch a fresh hunger-strike.

Two other inmates, implicated together with him in the same case, have also joined him in the continuous hunger strike.

Sulaxan hails from Kara’navaay North in Vadamaraadchi, Jaffna. His father, Azhvaappillay Mathiyarasan, who was an elected civic member in the local council, passed away in 2015 after suffering from illness amidst his attempt to get his son released. 

Two weeks ago, Mrs Mahendran, the mother of Sulaxan met Northern Provincial Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran conveying her son's decision to commence hunger-strike. The mother was pleading with NPC Chief Minister to impress upon the SL President Maithiripala Sirisena to release her son or let a court in North to process the case.

The other two prisoners accompanying Sulaxan are Rasathurai Thiruvarul from 6th Division, Vela’nai West, Jaffna and Ganeshan Tharshan from Navalap-piddi, Kandy.

Following the last round of hunger-strike and the promises extended by SL Minister D.M. Swaminathan, a fresh case was filed against Sulaxan at Vavuniyaa High Court, in which the so-called ‘Terrorist Investigation Division’ deployed confessions obtained from other inmates under coercion or torture. The new confessions have been allegedly obtained from inmates who were arrested several years later.

Knowing that the judges who are aware the nature of cases would find it difficult to proceed with confessions lacking credibility, the SL TID was arguing in January 2017 that the cases where ex-LTTE members’ statements were being used, should be moved to courts in the South for ‘security’ reasons.

The SL State has consistently refused to recognize the imprisoned activists who were involved in the armed national liberation struggle of Tamil Eelam as political prisoners. Whilst the former JVP members, who engaged in an armed resistance in the South were recognized as political prisoners in the past, the genocidal State of Sri Lanka has continuously refused to accord that recognition to the Tamil prisoners.


Chronology:
20.08.17  Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other pol..
08.08.17  Protests reinvigorate grassroots movement in North
03.08.17  Tamil political prisoner Sulaxan to launch hunger-..
23.05.17  Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify a..
12.05.17  SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoner..
10.04.17  Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained throu..
29.03.17  Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil acti..
11.01.17  Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prison..
04.01.17  Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Ta..
16.10.16  NPC Councillor initiates action to assist Muslim p..
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
20.08.17 18:13  
Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other political prisoners in Anuradhapura
19.08.17 23:09   Photo
Indian Commander wants ‘more training’ from genocidal Sri Lanka Army
18.08.17 23:22  
Undeclared censorship imposed on books, magazines reaching Jaffna by post
17.08.17 20:30   Photo
New Delhi suppressing memorialisation of VVT massacre wants to renovate forgotten IPKF tomb
16.08.17 18:19  
Colombo deprives renovation of four key jetties in Mannaar district
15.08.17 20:22   Photo
Colombo deploys extremist Sinhala monk to escalate Tamil-Muslim divide in Batticaloa
14.08.17 20:58   Photo
Students, families mark 11 years since genocidal massacre of 53 school girls
13.08.17 23:16  
Colombo's Intelligence harasses families of re-united ex-LTTE members in Batticaloa
12.08.17 20:56   Photo
Chinese interests eye India's closest coast in Jaffna
11.08.17 23:02  
SL Forest Department schemes Sinhala colonisation in Vavuniyaa North
10.08.17 23:22  
Jaffna village terrorised by ‘revenge arrests’ of STF
09.08.17 22:33  
Occupying Colombo harasses resettled Tamils through 3 Intelligence squads in Champoor
08.08.17 23:20   Photo
Protests reinvigorate grassroots movement in North
07.08.17 23:11  
SL military land grab in North-East constitutes genocide: Ex-Land Commissioner
06.08.17 22:50  
Facing displacement since 1977, Tamils of up-country origin fight for Mannaar village
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38779
 
   