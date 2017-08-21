SL Forest Department at war with resettling Tamils in Vavuniyaa North

[TamilNet, Monday, 21 August 2017, 23:06 GMT]
The Forest Department of occupying Colombo has been harassing Eezham Tamils who are resettling in Vavuniyaa North division at Rasapuram in Chinna-adampan. While facilitating Sinhala colonization in forest lands, the Forest Department officials have sealed a well and forced the people to abandon the entire well by giving an ultimatum of facing arrest or back filling the well for complete decommission. 69 of 150 houses have been constructed for the resettling Tamils in the permit lands where they were settled in the past. Now, the Sinhala officials belonging to SL Forest Department claim the area as coming under its domain.

Forest Department guards were deployed on Friday to threaten the villagers who were deepening their well to ensure potable water in the drought-hit Rasapuram.

The resettling Tamils launched a spontaneous protest and the guards were withdrawn.

However, after the stand-off, the Sinhala guards started to threaten the Tamils by attempting to arrest the driver of the vehicle, which was engaged in deepening the well.

The Forest Department officials issued an ultimatum to the villagers to either abandon the well or face the arrest of the driver. The people were forced to back fill the well.

The Forest Department has seized all the lands that belong to uprooted Tamils who were displaced from their settlements during the times of war.

At Nayinaa-madu GS division in the same division, the Forest Department has been vehemently refusing to allow Eezham Tamil owners of 1,750 acres of forested farmlands to enter their lands. Latest reports have exposed how the Sinhala forest officials were trying to secretly transfer these lands to Sinhala colonists.

The Sinhala colonies in Karaithu'raip-pattu division and newly carved out Sinhala-only Ma'nal-aa'ru (Weli-Oya) division in Mullaiththeevu district, which is bordering with Trincomalee district of the Eastern Province and the encroachments in Vavuniyaa North, seek to permanently wedge the demographic contiguity of the northern and eastern provinces of the country of Eezham Tamils.

The Tamil-speaking Muslims in Pulmoaddai have also complained of a systematic colonisation programme attempting to change the demography of their territory.


