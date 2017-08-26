SL Police irked by sword assaults targeting Tamil ‘soldiers’ of Sinhala Army

[TamilNet, Saturday, 26 August 2017, 15:29 GMT]
Two Tamil criminal recruits of the occupying Sinhala army have been subjected to sword assaults by unknown attackers on Thursday in Ki’linochchi. The SL Police has reacted with wanton arrests of at least 6 family people and has vowed to subject the victims to identification parade. The latest assault on the few remaining Tamil recruits in the occupying army of genocidal Sri Lanka is said to be a third one within the last 30 days. Majority of the recruits to the SLA during the times of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, have been subjected to substandard assignments or as thugs engaged in ‘katta panchayat’ (Cangaroo courts) activities on behalf of the occupying SL military and have earned the ire of the public. The exact motive or the nature of the attackers are not known. But, the SL Police, citing the latest criminal confrontations, is on a ‘counter-insurgency’ drive against the Tamils.

The duo subjected to assault were friends and had joined the SLA in late 2014 as part of a campaign to recruit Tamil ‘soldiers’.

They have been identified as 26-year-old V. Sulaxan and 27-year-old K. Arulraj by the SL Police.

Both of them were rushed to Ki’linochchi hospital following the violent episode and one of them has been transferred to Colombo for further treatment.

Two similar episodes have taken place at Paranthan and in Ki’linochchi town within the last 30 days.

Around 1,000 Tamil men and women were deceptively recruited to subservient deployment as technicians, carpenters, painters, flower garden workers, plumbers, farm slaves and as female servants to Sinhala ‘war commanders’ residing inside so-called High Security Zones. These ‘workers’ were put on military's payroll and documented as Tamils serving in the genocidal military.

However, more than 850 of the deceived and victimized males and females have managed to escape from the so-called military deployment.

The SL military stepped up a search against the fleeing Tamils and introduced new mechanisms such as provision of ‘military bond loans’ attached to their continued employment.

In the meantime, there have been several reports of criminal and violent conduct of these ‘soldiers’ who have been acting as the paramilitary groups involved in abductions and counter-insurgency violence against Eezham Tamils.

The SL Police has been alleged of protecting the criminal Tamil ‘soldiers’ whenever there have been complaints against them. Only in a few exceptional cases they have been subjected to detention by the SL Police.

The occupying SL military has been widely accused of spreading alcohol, narcotics and various other forms of anti-social activities among the Tamil youth as part of its psy-ops programmes.


Chronology:
26.08.17  SL Police irked by sword assaults targeting Tamil ..
21.02.17  Sinhala military chases 850 Tamil escapees from mi..
19.01.16  45 Tamil girls enslaved as child soldiers in SL Mi..
21.12.15  Occupying Colombo seeks 450 Tamil deserters enlist..
16.08.14  Tamil woman under SL military training dies in Jaf..
20.04.14  SL military attempts to recruit 1,350 Tamils as su..
12.04.14  Genocidal military deceives Tamil students in Jaff..
01.04.14  SL military ‘punishes’ families opposing forced co..
24.03.13  95 Tamil girls ‘alter’ the image, says 300,000 str..
03.01.13  UN continues to commit knowing blunder on Eezham T..
01.01.13  SL military admits ‘terrorism’ detention of Dr Siv..
31.12.12  Puzzling consequence for ‘missing’ doctor caring T..
12.12.12  HR group alerts on plight of Tamil women coerced b..
12.12.12  SLA conscripted Tamil females admitted at Ki'linoc..

 
