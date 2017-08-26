SL Police irked by sword assaults targeting Tamil ‘soldiers’ of Sinhala Army

[TamilNet, Saturday, 26 August 2017, 15:29 GMT]The duo subjected to assault were friends and had joined the SLA in late 2014 as part of a campaign to recruit Tamil ‘soldiers’.They have been identified as 26-year-old V. Sulaxan and 27-year-old K. Arulraj by the SL Police.Both of them were rushed to Ki’linochchi hospital following the violent episode and one of them has been transferred to Colombo for further treatment.Two similar episodes have taken place at Paranthan and in Ki’linochchi town within the last 30 days.Around 1,000 Tamil men and women were deceptively recruited to subservient deployment as technicians, carpenters, painters, flower garden workers, plumbers, farm slaves and as female servants to Sinhala ‘war commanders’ residing inside so-called High Security Zones. These ‘workers’ were put on military's payroll and documented as Tamils serving in the genocidal military.However, more than 850 of the deceived and victimized males and females have managed to escape from the so-called military deployment.The SL military stepped up a search against the fleeing Tamils and introduced new mechanisms such as provision of ‘military bond loans’ attached to their continued employment.In the meantime, there have been several reports of criminal and violent conduct of these ‘soldiers’ who have been acting as the paramilitary groups involved in abductions and counter-insurgency violence against Eezham Tamils.The SL Police has been alleged of protecting the criminal Tamil ‘soldiers’ whenever there have been complaints against them. Only in a few exceptional cases they have been subjected to detention by the SL Police.The occupying SL military has been widely accused of spreading alcohol, narcotics and various other forms of anti-social activities among the Tamil youth as part of its psy-ops programmes.