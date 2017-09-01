Veteran Journalist Sinniah Gurunathan passes away

[TamilNet, Friday, 01 September 2017, 16:01 GMT]
Sinniah Gurunathan from Trincomalee who has been committed to professional journalism during his 55-year-long career in the field, has passed away on Friday at the age of 70 in the east port city. With 40-year background in print media, Mr Gurunathan joined TamilNet in January 1999 and was its Trincomalee correspondent until his retirement in 2014. He was also a Sub-Editor filing translated reports from fellow correspondents on the ground under the guidance of the late Senior Editor, Maamanithar Taraki Sivaram. Gurunathan served the field of independent journalism of Eezham Tamils during the times of war with commitment, resilience and humbleness. He was also a fine example of an experienced bilingual journalist capable of adapting himself to changing technology from the pen to the personal computer and to the Internet-based reporting.

Sinniah Gurunathan
Sinniah Gurunathan
(11.08.1938 – 01.09.2017)
Gurunathan, known for his independency and long experience in the field of journalism, was also not hesitant to learn from Sivaram, who was 21 years younger than him.

During the times of his active field reporting, he went everywhere on foot, carrying a digital camera and recording the day-to-day events in his district.

He remained careful, but was sharp in not missing anything in his reports.

Gurunathan leaves behind a daughter and a son.

His funeral will be held on Sunday at his sister's residence, located at 148 Main Road.

Paying tribute to the wonderful journalist, TamilNet releases a documentary where Gurunathan narrated his life as a journalist and his commitment to independent reporting in his own words.

 
Latest 15 Reports
01.09.17 16:01   Photo
Veteran Journalist Sinniah Gurunathan passes away
31.08.17 22:43   Photo
Ira'nai-theevu without Tamil people constitutes threat against Indian security in Palk Bay
30.08.17 22:04  
Mahanayaka's visit to Jaffna exposes Sinhala-Buddhist conversion agenda
29.08.17 23:52  
Americas receive back paradigm set in genocidal Sri Lanka by US bandwagon
28.08.17 19:11  
Wild elephant goes on rampage killing one in Vadamaraadchi East, Jaffna
27.08.17 23:06  
Forced conversion to Sinhala Buddhism deployed as tool of genocide in Jaffna
26.08.17 15:29  
SL Police irked by sword assaults targeting Tamil ‘soldiers’ of Sinhala Army
25.08.17 23:46   Photo
SL Navy to be more genocidal in future: Premonition of Mannaar Tamils
24.08.17 23:55   Photo
NPC to lodge legal action against SL Forest Department’s seizure of peoples’ lands
23.08.17 23:34  
NPC should monitor relocation of SL military buildings: Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu people
22.08.17 20:16  
Occupying Colombo’s reluctance to re-issue land documents to Champoor Tamils questioned
21.08.17 23:06  
SL Forest Department at war with resettling Tamils in Vavuniyaa North
20.08.17 18:13  
Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other political prisoners in Anuradhapura
19.08.17 23:09   Photo
Indian Commander wants ‘more training’ from genocidal Sri Lanka Army
18.08.17 23:22  
Undeclared censorship imposed on books, magazines reaching Jaffna by post
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38792
 
   