Veteran Journalist Sinniah Gurunathan passes away [TamilNet, Friday, 01 September 2017, 16:01 GMT]

Sinniah Gurunathan from Trincomalee who has been committed to professional journalism during his 55-year-long career in the field, has passed away on Friday at the age of 70 in the east port city. With 40-year background in print media, Mr Gurunathan joined TamilNet in January 1999 and was its Trincomalee correspondent until his retirement in 2014. He was also a Sub-Editor filing translated reports from fellow correspondents on the ground under the guidance of the late Senior Editor, Maamanithar Taraki Sivaram. Gurunathan served the field of independent journalism of Eezham Tamils during the times of war with commitment, resilience and humbleness. He was also a fine example of an experienced bilingual journalist capable of adapting himself to changing technology from the pen to the personal computer and to the Internet-based reporting.



Sinniah Gurunathan

(11.08.1938 – 01.09.2017)



During the times of his active field reporting, he went everywhere on foot, carrying a digital camera and recording the day-to-day events in his district.



He remained careful, but was sharp in not missing anything in his reports.



Gurunathan leaves behind a daughter and a son.



His funeral will be held on Sunday at his sister's residence, located at 148 Main Road.



Paying tribute to the wonderful journalist, TamilNet releases a documentary where Gurunathan narrated his life as a journalist and his commitment to independent reporting in his own words.



