EPRLF opposes 20A to SL Constitution, ITAK duo wrongs again says Premachandran [TamilNet, Wednesday, 13 September 2017, 16:39 GMT]

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has completely failed to conduct an internal democratic discussion on the consequences of the so-called 20th Amendment and the latest amendments to the 20th Amendment, said EPRLF Leader Suresh Premachandran at a press conference held in Jaffna on Tuesday. Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, who has started to lament the situation of the current regime that has failed to deliver justice and power sharing, has not publicly articulated his position. The ITAK has even failed to address the Tamil media. Meanwhile, the ITAK councillors in the Eastern Province have been tricked to vote in favour of the amendment, he said. In the meantime, M.A. Sumanthiran is staging selective campaigns and invitees-only briefings advocating for the amended 20A.



Sureh Premachandran questioned how the TNA, which claims to demand power-sharing for Tamils, could compromise the distinctness of conducting the elections to the Northern and Eastern provinces along with all other provincial councils in an island-wide elections by promoting the 20A.



The proposal of staging elections for all the provincial councils in the island on a single day would further erode the individuality of the provincial level articulation and strengthen the hands of the Sinhala mainstream parties that have the financial strength to invest large sums of money across the island. This will only bring the provincial councils in the North and East to succumb to the politics of the mainstream parties in the South.



Mr Premachandran also opposed the elections for short term, as externally funded ITAK would use the opportunity to crush the financially weak parties that represent the grassroots in the province.



R. Sampanthan and M.A. Sumanthiran have totally failed to at least remove the primary status to Buddhism in the North and East in the proposals for new constitution and have succumbed to the designs of underlying unitary structure. In an attempt to save their faces among Tamils, the duo has submitted a separate document as a post-script after the entire discourse, Mr Premachandran further accused.



