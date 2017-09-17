Muslims oppose Colombo's ‘Sinhala-only’ policy in public administration of Ampaa'rai
[TamilNet, Sunday, 17 September 2017, 22:07 GMT]
Tamil-speaking Muslims in Ampaa’rai have blamed the Colombo regime, its ministries and the SL Government Agent of Ampaa’rai for failing to implement official language policy in Ampaa’rai district, where more than 61% of the population are Tamil-speaking people. All official administrative communiqués, letters and circulars coming from the District Secretariat to public offices and to the divisional secretariats are in Sinhala. The SL Government Agent and the District Secretariat are deploying Sinhala-only policy with a long-term Sinhalicisation agenda, say Tamil-speaking Muslim activists in Ampaa’rai. They have taken up the issue through the National Council of Muslims criticizing the failure of Maithiripala and Wickramasinghe regime.
Tamil is the main language in 13 of 20 divisions where Muslims and Tamils live in majority while Sinhala speakers live in 7 divisions.
Repeated requests to implement Tamil language in official communications have been systematically ignored since the times of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s regime, Tamil-speaking officials in the district say.
The same attitude is continuing unabated also in Maithiripala – Wickramasinghe regime where a Tamil from Western Province, Mano Ganesan, is the minister of ‘National Co-existence Dialogue and Official Languages’.
Mr Ganesan is being particularly accused of not implementing the language policy even in the communication from the SL ministries in Colombo to district and division level across the island.
43.5% of the population in Ampaa’rai district are Tamil-speaking Muslims and 17.4% are Tamils.
Sinhala people constitute 38.7% of the population in the district.
Tamil-speaking Muslims live in in large numbers in 8 divisions: Akkaraip-pattu, I'rakkaamam, Chammaanthu'rai, Kalmunai-Muslim, Chaayntha-maruthu, Ninthavoor, Addaa'laich-cheanai and in Poththuvil DS divisions.
Sinhala people live predominantly in 7 divisions: Dehiattakandiya, Padiyathalawa, Maha-oya, Uhana, Damana, Lahugala and Ampaa'rai.
Tamil people reside in large numbers in 5 DS divisions: Thirukkoayil, Aalaiyadi-vempu, Kalmunai-Tamil, Kaarai-theevu and Naavithan-ve'li.
