Muslims oppose Colombo's ‘Sinhala-only’ policy in public administration of Ampaa'rai

[TamilNet, Sunday, 17 September 2017, 22:07 GMT]Tamil is the main language in 13 of 20 divisions where Muslims and Tamils live in majority while Sinhala speakers live in 7 divisions.Repeated requests to implement Tamil language in official communications have been systematically ignored since the times of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s regime, Tamil-speaking officials in the district say.The same attitude is continuing unabated also in Maithiripala – Wickramasinghe regime where a Tamil from Western Province, Mano Ganesan, is the minister of ‘National Co-existence Dialogue and Official Languages’.Mr Ganesan is being particularly accused of not implementing the language policy even in the communication from the SL ministries in Colombo to district and division level across the island.43.5% of the population in Ampaa’rai district are Tamil-speaking Muslims and 17.4% are Tamils.Sinhala people constitute 38.7% of the population in the district.Tamil-speaking Muslims live in in large numbers in 8 divisions: Akkaraip-pattu, I'rakkaamam, Chammaanthu'rai, Kalmunai-Muslim, Chaayntha-maruthu, Ninthavoor, Addaa'laich-cheanai and in Poththuvil DS divisions.Sinhala people live predominantly in 7 divisions: Dehiattakandiya, Padiyathalawa, Maha-oya, Uhana, Damana, Lahugala and Ampaa'rai.Tamil people reside in large numbers in 5 DS divisions: Thirukkoayil, Aalaiyadi-vempu, Kalmunai-Tamil, Kaarai-theevu and Naavithan-ve'li.08.07.17 Muslims next target of demographic, structural genocide in n..