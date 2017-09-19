Tamil village in Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa border Sinhalicized by Mahaweli authority, Survey Dept [TamilNet, Tuesday, 19 September 2017, 22:53 GMT]

SL Mahaweli authority has alienated lands belonging to 300 uprooted Eezham Tamil families to Sinhala settlers in Oamadiyaa-madu village, which is situated near the district border of Polonnaruwa-Batticaloa in the East, Tamil civil officials in Batticaloa district said. Oamadiyaa-madu comes under Batticaloa district. But, SL Survey Department officials marked it as falling under Polonnaruwa district in an irrigation survey, marking the village as catchment area of a tank of Mahaweli system in Polonnaruwa. Omadiyaa-madu village is located 58 km north of Batticaloa city and 10 km north of Welikanda, a bordering Sinhala town in the Polonnaruwa district. SL President Maithiripala Sirisena, who has been in charge of Mahaweli ‘development’ for several periods since 1997, hails from Polonnaruwa district.



500 Tamil families were provided with lands in 1993 following a land kachcheri in Batticaloa district.



Facing assaults from Sinhala settlers in Polonnaruwa border, the Tamil families had displaced to Vaakarai and Vaazhaichcheanai. Some families displaced overseas to Tamil Nadu in India.



The occupying Sinhala military has also barred the remaining Tamil villagers in Oamadiyaa-madu from voting in the Eastern Provincial elections in the past. The Sinhala military was claiming that the village came under Polonnaruwa district and therefore the people could not take part in the voting for Eastern Provincial Council.



More than 300 plots of lands that belong to Tamils have been alienated to intruders from Polonnaruwa district after the end of war in the East in 2007.



The Provincial Land Commissioner in the East, who is also a Sinhalese collaborating with Colombo's unitary system, has failed to corroborate the claims of uprooted Eezham Tamils from Oamadiyaa-madu.



