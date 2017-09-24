Colombo's ‘State Land’ seizure to affect thousands in Vadamaraadchi East

People protesting in front of Divisional Secretariat at Maruthangkea'ni on 21 September 2017

Border stones strawn across the residential villages by SL Wildlife Department in Vadamaraadchi East

Colombo's blueprint for expansion of Chu'ndikku'lam Sanctuary into Natual Park [Map courtesy: Integrated Strategic Environmental Assessments (ISEA) - North] Another map by SL Department of Wildlife Conservation, revealing the extent of Sinhalicisation

[TamilNet, Sunday, 24 September 2017, 22:26 GMT]Kaddaik-kaadu Roman Tamil Mixed School also comes under the area being seized by Colombo's Wildlife Department.Tamils should also note that foreign Establishments backing the Colombo regime are also involved in deceiving Tamils not to oppose the so-called constitutional discourse, which is fundamentally opposed to the democratically mandated Tamil aspirations, Tamil activists in Jaffna commented.While the lands of Eezham Tamils are being systematically seized, Colombo is also leasing coastal lands in Vadamaraadchi East to foreign commercial outfits to establish desalination plants alongside the controversial seawater desalination project initiated with funding from the Asian Development Bank, they said.The private firm involved in desalination project was planning to sell water to Coca-Cola company, they said. The ADB-run project claims to supply potable water to residents in Jaffna. The people at Maruthangkea’ni, particularly fishermen, fearing detrimental outcomes to the fishing eco system have been protesting against these projects.In the meantime, Tamil families are barred from entering the ‘bird sanctuary’ area. But, visitors from South are being accommodated into resorts operated by the Sinhala Navy. Encroaching Sinhala fishermen are also allowed to engage in fishing with the backing of the SL Navy.The affected Tamil villagers took to the streets protesting in front of Maruthangkea'ni Divisional Secretariat on Thursday and at the village of Keavil on the following day.SL military soldiers from Iyakkachchi SLA base, situated along the A9, came to the house of Mr Uthayaseelan, an activist involved in mobilising the villagers, and issued death threats against him on Thursday, the residents said. At the same time, Sinhala soldiers clad in civil clothes went from house to house warning the villagers against getting mobilized in the protests.