Health of 2 hung-striking political prisoners deteriorate

[TamilNet, Saturday, 30 September 2017, 20:30 GMT]
Two of the three Tamil political prisoners currently waging a hunger strike for 6th day at Anuradhapura prison have been transferred to prison hospital as their health condition has deteriorated. 30-year-old Sulaxan Mathiyarasan and Rasathurai Thiruvarul (Chengkan) reportedly fainted before being admitted to hospital. In the meantime, the third political prisoner Ganesan Tharshanan has been shifted back to his cell after being held for a while along with Sinhala criminal prisoners sentenced to death. On Monday, the remaining Tamil political prisoners are going on a one-day symbolic hunger-strike in support of the three, informed legal sources in Vavuniyaa told TamilNet.

The SL Attorney General's Department is waging a shadow war against the three political prisoners. It was transferring their cases away from Vavuniyaa High Court to Anuradhapura Court despite a promise from Vavuniyaa High Court Judge that their cases would be heard in Vavuniyaa.

Refusing to recognise the detained Tamils under the notorious Prevention of ‘Terrorism’ Act (PTA) and Emergency Regulations, the AG Department has reiterated that the only avenue was terrorism proceedings against the Tamil prisoners.

Fearing that the judges in the courts in the North would not accept manipulated witnesses and confessions obtained under duress, the AG Department is transferring the cases to courts where it could easily influence the outcome.


Chronology:
30.09.17  Health of 2 hung-striking political prisoners dete..
25.09.17  Political prisoners resume hunger-strike as Colomb..
07.09.17  SL Attorney General's Dept., TID continue to consp..
20.08.17  Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other pol..
08.08.17  Protests reinvigorate grassroots movement in North
03.08.17  Tamil political prisoner Sulaxan to launch hunger-..
23.05.17  Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify a..
12.05.17  SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoner..
10.04.17  Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained throu..
29.03.17  Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil acti..
11.01.17  Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prison..
04.01.17  Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Ta..
16.10.16  NPC Councillor initiates action to assist Muslim p..
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
30.09.17 20:30  
Health of 2 hung-striking political prisoners deteriorate
29.09.17 23:08   Photo
Sinhala Catholic establishment continues to abet Theravada Buddhists-led ethno-nationalist project
28.09.17 23:13   Photo
Colombo rushes ahead with military land grab of Mu'l'livaaykkaal
27.09.17 19:32   Photo
Diaspora youth organisations re-affirm Tamil sovereignty struggle on Thileepan remembrance
26.09.17 22:38  
Tamils vow to mobilize against unitary design, mark Lt Col Thileepan’s memorial with reverence
25.09.17 19:22  
Political prisoners resume hunger-strike as Colombo transfers hearings to Anuradhapura
24.09.17 22:26   Photo
Colombo's ‘State Land’ seizure to affect thousands in Vadamaraadchi East
23.09.17 09:46   Photo
Tamil children massacred by CBK's Sinhala Air Force remembered in Jaffna
22.09.17 23:32   Photo
Sinhala colonisation stepped up, genocidal system cannot be transformed through ‘consensus’
21.09.17 22:14   Photo
Champoor Tamils’ security, livelihood threatened by US military partnership with genocidal Sri Lanka
20.09.17 23:37   Photo
Sathasivam papers on Sumerian-Tamil connections see the light of day
19.09.17 22:53  
Tamil village in Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa border Sinhalicized by Mahaweli authority, Survey Dept
18.09.17 18:18   Photo
Uprooted people find houses destroyed by SL Navy in Ira'nai-theevu after 2008
17.09.17 22:07  
Muslims oppose Colombo's ‘Sinhala-only’ policy in public administration of Ampaa'rai
16.09.17 23:49  
Families of enforced disappeared want answers, no deceptive bills to genocidal system
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38823
 
   