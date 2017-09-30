Health of 2 hung-striking political prisoners deteriorate

[TamilNet, Saturday, 30 September 2017, 20:30 GMT]The SL Attorney General's Department is waging a shadow war against the three political prisoners. It was transferring their cases away from Vavuniyaa High Court to Anuradhapura Court despite a promise from Vavuniyaa High Court Judge that their cases would be heard in Vavuniyaa.Refusing to recognise the detained Tamils under the notorious Prevention of ‘Terrorism’ Act (PTA) and Emergency Regulations, the AG Department has reiterated that the only avenue was terrorism proceedings against the Tamil prisoners.Fearing that the judges in the courts in the North would not accept manipulated witnesses and confessions obtained under duress, the AG Department is transferring the cases to courts where it could easily influence the outcome.