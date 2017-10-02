SL Navy groomed by Washington destroys Tamils’ houses as US naval ship docks at Trinco port

[TamilNet, Monday, 02 October 2017, 23:44 GMT]
The occupying Sinhala navy of genocidal Sri Lanka was destroying the houses of uprooted Eezham Tamils in Champoor, Trincomalee, to obtain concrete material to fortify its newly-built administrative headquarters for the training of the ‘Marine Battalion’ of the SL Navy. On Sunday, the resettled Tamils in Champoor had to confront the Sinhala navy sailors to block them from dismantling the walls of a Tsunami settlement with 75 houses, which has already been plundered of the roofs and doors by the occupying SL military. The SL Navy has managed to rob three tractor loads of concrete material before the people mobilised against the move, residents in Champoor told TamilNet on Monday as US Navy Ship Lewis and Clark arrived at Trincomalee port to take part in what the SL Navy was claiming as first of its kind joint training taking place between the SL and US Navies in the island.

As earlier reported, the SL Navy has been putting up a chain of coastal points in recent days, claiming to beef up the security of the 4-story building, which is situated within the premises of ‘SLNS Vidura’ naval base at Champoor.

Sinhala navy sailors were giving different explanations for the fortification, which has been threatening the resettled Tamils, particularly the fishermen along the coast of Moothoor East in Trincomalee.

The fishermen, caught up in anxiety over the appearance of the chain of sentry posts along their coast, were first told that it was only a temporary security measure in the run up to a ‘concluding training session’, which was to take place with the participation of foreign visitors.

But, the build-up continued even after the date mentioned by the military men had passed. Later, the SLN sailors said the event had been postponed to another date, which has also elapsed.

The fortifications now seem to be permanent structures, the people say.

The latest harassment comes amidst increased number of reports of SL military surveillance and harassment on resettled Champoor Tamils in the recent times.

On Sunday, the SL Navy went to the extent of dismantling the walls of some of the roofless houses of the Tsunami housing scheme of 75 houses located near the Agrarian Services Department building at Champoor.

USNS Lewis and Clark (T-AKE 1)
USNS Lewis and Clark (T-AKE 1), photographed off the coast of Tarawa, Republic of Kiribati, in 2015


Eastern Naval Area
‘Eastern Naval Area’ as defined by the occupying SL Navy [Image courtesy: navy.lk]
CNBs in Eastern Naval Area
There are 13 so-called ‘Commissioned Navy Bases’ in the Eastern Naval Area of the SL Navy [Image courtesy: navy.lk]
The US Establishment, which influenced the Geneva-based human rights discourse bringing the genocidal State of Sri Lanka into its ‘consensus’ fold, has stepped up joint military exercises with the SL military in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.

The latest Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training is a “premier naval engagement which addresses shared maritime security priorities, enhances interoperability among participating forces, and develops sustained naval partnership with nations across South and Southeast Asia,” according to a news release from the SL Navy.

The military-to-military training between the US Pacific Fleet and SL Navy is scheduled to take place between 02 and 06 October.

The US Pacific Command was instrumental in upgrading the genocidal SL Navy with a marine unit. The SL Navy didn’t have a marine force even during the times of the war with the LTTE.

The SL Navy has divided the entire island into 7 ‘Naval Areas’. 

The Eastern Naval Area (ENA) covers the longest eastern belt of the occupied country of Eezham Tamils, and consists of 13 Commissioned Naval Bases (CNBs).

The ENA is the largest establishment within the SL Navy in the entire island. 

Several commanding cantonments have been put up along the Eastern Coast, especially after the end of war and each of these CNBs are coupled to particular projects of structural genocide with the intention of causing demographic changes. 

While the provincial administration of previously merged North-East is separated into Northern and Eastern Provinces, the SL Naval Command for East extends to North and South of Trincomalee. 

The CNBs are permanently wedging the territorial integrity of the Tamil homeland at its strategic locations. 


Chronology:
02.10.17  SL Navy groomed by Washington destroys Tamils’ hou..
21.09.17  Champoor Tamils’ security, livelihood threatened b..
22.08.17  Occupying Colombo’s reluctance to re-issue land do..
09.08.17  Occupying Colombo harasses resettled Tamils throug..
30.06.17  Nullified ownership of lands not revoked by Colomb..
07.05.17  SL Forest Department schemes seizure of lands rele..
05.05.17  Genocidal Colombo schemes fresh Sinhala military c..
04.04.17  Colombo's ‘resettlement’ assistance traps Champoor..
26.03.17  62 families in Champoor demand lands back from aba..
16.03.17  SL Military Intelligence wages shadow war against ..
12.02.17  Resettled government servants in Champoor complain..
16.01.17  SL military intensifies human surveillance on visi..
14.01.17  No Pongkal celebrations for resettled Champoor Tam..
17.12.16  UN has abandoned Champoor Tamils: EPC Councillor
12.12.16  Ownership of released Champoor lands not transferr..
29.10.16  Austin Fernando has failed to deliver what was pro..
28.10.16  Resettling Champoor Tamils deceived, hundreds of a..
25.10.15  US designs target Trincomalee, Champoor Tamils rem..
02.10.15  Occupying SL Navy reluctant to pull out from Champ..
22.08.15  Champoor Tamils to join hands with Muslims in oppo..
21.08.15  Uprooted people in Champoor demand coordinated Tam..
16.07.15  SL Navy controls access to potable water in Champo..
26.06.15  Champoor Tamils should demand 1 bn compensation, p..
11.06.15  Sinhala Navy seeks funds to lure uprooted Champoor..
02.06.15  SL Navy deploys Sinhala extremist BBS to keep Tami..
24.05.15  SL Navy, Buddhist monks ‘harass’ resettling Champo..
21.05.15  Uprooted Tamils confront SL police in Champoor, Tr..
20.05.15  Uprooted Champoor Tamils call off hunger-strike
27.04.15  Unabated structural genocide in East reminds Tamil..
03.04.15  Liberating Champoor is fundamental to Tamils' exis..
02.04.15  Colombo manipulates land figures in Champoor to re..
31.03.15  UNP wants to continue geopolitical occupation of C..

 
Latest 15 Reports
02.10.17 23:44   Photo
SL Navy groomed by Washington destroys Tamils’ houses as US naval ship docks at Trinco port
01.10.17 23:29  
Western, Indian housing schemes used as trump card to weaken uprooted people’s struggle
30.09.17 20:30  
Health of 2 hunger-striking political prisoners deteriorate
29.09.17 23:08   Photo
Sinhala Catholic establishment continues to abet Theravada Buddhists-led ethno-nationalist project
28.09.17 23:13   Photo
Colombo rushes ahead with military land grab of Mu'l'livaaykkaal
27.09.17 19:32   Photo
Diaspora youth organisations re-affirm Tamil sovereignty struggle on Thileepan remembrance
26.09.17 22:38  
Tamils vow to mobilize against unitary design, mark Lt Col Thileepan’s memorial with reverence
25.09.17 19:22  
Political prisoners resume hunger-strike as Colombo transfers hearings to Anuradhapura
24.09.17 22:26   Photo
Colombo's ‘State Land’ seizure to affect thousands in Vadamaraadchi East
23.09.17 09:46   Photo
Tamil children massacred by CBK's Sinhala Air Force remembered in Jaffna
22.09.17 23:32   Photo
Sinhala colonisation stepped up, genocidal system cannot be transformed through ‘consensus’
21.09.17 22:14   Photo
Champoor Tamils’ security, livelihood threatened by US military partnership with genocidal Sri Lanka
20.09.17 23:37   Photo
Sathasivam papers on Sumerian-Tamil connections see the light of day
19.09.17 22:53  
Tamil village in Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa border Sinhalicized by Mahaweli authority, Survey Dept
18.09.17 18:18   Photo
Uprooted people find houses destroyed by SL Navy in Ira'nai-theevu after 2008
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38825
 
   