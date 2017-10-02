SL Navy groomed by Washington destroys Tamils’ houses as US naval ship docks at Trinco port

USNS Lewis and Clark (T-AKE 1), photographed off the coast of Tarawa, Republic of Kiribati, in 2015

‘Eastern Naval Area’ as defined by the occupying SL Navy [Image courtesy: navy.lk] There are 13 so-called ‘Commissioned Navy Bases’ in the Eastern Naval Area of the SL Navy [Image courtesy: navy.lk]

[TamilNet, Monday, 02 October 2017, 23:44 GMT]As earlier reported, the SL Navy has been putting up a chain of coastal points in recent days, claiming to beef up the security of the 4-story building, which is situated within the premises of ‘SLNS Vidura’ naval base at Champoor.Sinhala navy sailors were giving different explanations for the fortification, which has been threatening the resettled Tamils, particularly the fishermen along the coast of Moothoor East in Trincomalee.The fishermen, caught up in anxiety over the appearance of the chain of sentry posts along their coast, were first told that it was only a temporary security measure in the run up to a ‘concluding training session’, which was to take place with the participation of foreign visitors.But, the build-up continued even after the date mentioned by the military men had passed. Later, the SLN sailors said the event had been postponed to another date, which has also elapsed.The fortifications now seem to be permanent structures, the people say.The latest harassment comes amidst increased number of reports of SL military surveillance and harassment on resettled Champoor Tamils in the recent times.On Sunday, the SL Navy went to the extent of dismantling the walls of some of the roofless houses of the Tsunami housing scheme of 75 houses located near the Agrarian Services Department building at Champoor.The US Establishment, which influenced the Geneva-based human rights discourse bringing the genocidal State of Sri Lanka into its ‘consensus’ fold, has stepped up joint military exercises with the SL military in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.The latest Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training is a “premier naval engagement which addresses shared maritime security priorities, enhances interoperability among participating forces, and develops sustained naval partnership with nations across South and Southeast Asia,” according to a news release from the SL Navy.The military-to-military training between the US Pacific Fleet and SL Navy is scheduled to take place between 02 and 06 October.The US Pacific Command was instrumental in upgrading the genocidal SL Navy with a marine unit. The SL Navy didn’t have a marine force even during the times of the war with the LTTE.The SL Navy has divided the entire island into 7 ‘Naval Areas’.The Eastern Naval Area (ENA) covers the longest eastern belt of the occupied country of Eezham Tamils, and consists of 13 Commissioned Naval Bases (CNBs).The ENA is the largest establishment within the SL Navy in the entire island.Several commanding cantonments have been put up along the Eastern Coast, especially after the end of war and each of these CNBs are coupled to particular projects of structural genocide with the intention of causing demographic changes.While the provincial administration of previously merged North-East is separated into Northern and Eastern Provinces, the SL Naval Command for East extends to North and South of Trincomalee.The CNBs are permanently wedging the territorial integrity of the Tamil homeland at its strategic locations.