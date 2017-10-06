Uprooted Tamils face ultimatum on proving land ownership in strategic Kokku’laay

[TamilNet, Friday, 06 October 2017, 23:22 GMT]Some of the Tamil families, who were chased away from their lands by the occupying Sinhala military 33 years ago, have lost their documents. The burden of proving ownership is now placed on them with a short notice.In addition, some families have fled the island to Tamil Nadu in India and elsewhere as refugees during the times of war. Their return has not been facilitated in a proper manner. Making public announcement with short deadlines is aimed at seizing the ‘unclaimed’ lands.The occupying Sinhala military and the violent settlers along Naayaa’ru to Mukaththuvaaram have also been denying access to uprooted Tamils to enter their lands after 2009.The latest move also aims at identifying those making official claim. After identifying the people who have valid deed documents to their lands, they would be subjected to pressure from the military intelligence as well as civil officials to re-negotiate fresh deed documents. During the process the extent of their lands would be significantly reduced.A similar move has already taken place in nearby Kokkuththoduvaay.NPC Councillor from Mullaiththeevu T. Ravikaran said Tamil land owners who were having up to 16 acres per family at Chooriyan-aa'ru and Munthirik-ku'lam were given ultimatum on accepting 2 acres per family and the remaining 14 acres seized from each family were to be alienated through Mahaweli System ‘L’ to Sinhala settlers from South.There are 370 Sinhala colonists in Mukaththuvaaram. Sinhala extremist monk in Kokku'laay is on a campaign to convert the Catholic Sinhala fishermen to Buddhism through providing houses and lands at Mukaththuvaaram.