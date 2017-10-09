Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking political prisoners’ health deteriorate

[TamilNet, Monday, 09 October 2017, 22:09 GMT]
Three Tamil political prisoners waging fast-unto-death in Anuradhapura prison were admitted to the public hospital in Anuradhapura on Sunday as their health deteriorated at the prison hospital. Ilangkai Thamizh Arasuk Kadchi (ITAK) Leader Mavai Senthirajah, who went to meet the prisoners at Anuradhapura, received flak as parliamentarians representing his party have been collaborating with the unitary State of genocidal Sri Lanka. One of the protesters, 30-year-old Sulaxan Mathiyarasan, was transferred back to prison after treatment. Protests were staged at several places in Jaffna peninsula and in the Vanni mainland in support of Tamil political prisoners who are on a fast unto death opposing their cases being transferred away from Vavuniyaa High Court.

Jaffna University Student Union, Non-Academic staff, Community based organisations in Jaffna, trade union groups and religious organisations and political parties such as the Tamil National Peoples’ Front (TNPF), Eelam Peoples Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) and New Democratic Marixist-Leninist Party (NDMLP) took part in a protest staged in front of Jaffna bus stand on Monday morning.

The mobilisation in Jaffna was coordinated by the National Movement for Political Prisoners, which is led by veteran human rights activist Fr M Sakthivel. The protesters marched along the Hospital Road after rallying in front of the bus stand. The traffic stood at standstill during the march.

Meanwhile, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian Sivasakthi Anandan led the protest in front of Vavuniyaa bus stand.

SL President Maithiripala Sirisena had earlier given assurances to TNA Parliamentarian Sivasakthi Anandan that the case of Sulaxan Mathiyarasan would not be transferred away from Vavuniyaa. But, SL Attorney General's Department proceeded with its plan of transferring the cases. This has raised serious questions on the integrity of Mr Sirisena, Mr Sivasakthi Anandan said.

The families of Tamils subjected to enforced disappearances, who are engaged in continuous protests, also took to the street on Monday in support of the Tamil prisoners of war.

Genocidal Sri Lanka that talks of ‘good governance’ and ‘reconciliation’ and the so-called International Community promoting Colombo-centric paradigm have not even prepared to recognise the status of the Tamil POWs as political prisoners.

The SL State categorises the Tamil POWs as ‘Terrorists’ under the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act and Emergency Regulations while UN High Commissioner of Human Rights Prince Zeid, alleged of serving the interests of the same agenda-setters, has gone on record insulting the Tamil POWs as ‘security detainees’.

Meanwhile, ITAK Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran, who has been deployed by the agenda setters to hijack the Tamil polity, was telling Tamils through media that the SL Attorney General's Department was not prepared to change its position.

Tamil political prisoners who confronted ITAK Leader Mr Senathiraja also blamed the party for its quisling politics, the families of the protesting prisoners said.


Chronology:
09.10.17  Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking politica..
05.10.17  Protests widen in Jaffna as hunger-striking politi..
30.09.17  Health of 2 hunger-striking political prisoners de..
25.09.17  Political prisoners resume hunger-strike as Colomb..
07.09.17  SL Attorney General's Dept., TID continue to consp..
20.08.17  Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other pol..
08.08.17  Protests reinvigorate grassroots movement in North
03.08.17  Tamil political prisoner Sulaxan to launch hunger-..
23.05.17  Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify a..
12.05.17  SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoner..
10.04.17  Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained throu..
29.03.17  Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil acti..
11.01.17  Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prison..
04.01.17  Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Ta..
16.10.16  NPC Councillor initiates action to assist Muslim p..
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
09.10.17 22:09  
Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking political prisoners’ health deteriorate
08.10.17 23:00   Photo
SL constitutional discourse seen coupled with ‘Vision 2025’ policy of genocidal Sri Lanka
07.10.17 23:21  
Colombo brings Sinhala private partnerships to wage structural genocide in Vanni
06.10.17 23:22  
Uprooted Tamils face ultimatum on proving land ownership in strategic Kokku’laay
05.10.17 22:11  
Protests widen in Jaffna as hunger-striking political prisoners’ health deteriorates
04.10.17 20:22  
‘Vidura’ becomes gravity centre of structural genocide on Champoor Tamils
03.10.17 23:32  
Australia's policies lead to deaths of Eezham Tamil refugees
02.10.17 23:44   Photo
SL Navy groomed by Washington destroys Tamils’ houses as US naval ship docks at Trinco port
01.10.17 23:29  
Western, Indian housing schemes used as trump card to weaken uprooted people’s struggle
30.09.17 20:30  
Health of 2 hunger-striking political prisoners deteriorate
29.09.17 23:08   Photo
Sinhala Catholic establishment continues to abet Theravada Buddhists-led ethno-nationalist project
28.09.17 23:13   Photo
Colombo rushes ahead with military land grab of Mu'l'livaaykkaal
27.09.17 19:32   Photo
Diaspora youth organisations re-affirm Tamil sovereignty struggle on Thileepan remembrance
26.09.17 22:38  
Tamils vow to mobilize against unitary design, mark Lt Col Thileepan’s memorial with reverence
25.09.17 19:22  
Political prisoners resume hunger-strike as Colombo transfers hearings to Anuradhapura
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38832
 
   