Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking political prisoners’ health deteriorate

[TamilNet, Monday, 09 October 2017, 22:09 GMT]Jaffna University Student Union, Non-Academic staff, Community based organisations in Jaffna, trade union groups and religious organisations and political parties such as the Tamil National Peoples’ Front (TNPF), Eelam Peoples Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) and New Democratic Marixist-Leninist Party (NDMLP) took part in a protest staged in front of Jaffna bus stand on Monday morning.The mobilisation in Jaffna was coordinated by the National Movement for Political Prisoners, which is led by veteran human rights activist Fr M Sakthivel. The protesters marched along the Hospital Road after rallying in front of the bus stand. The traffic stood at standstill during the march.Meanwhile, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian Sivasakthi Anandan led the protest in front of Vavuniyaa bus stand.SL President Maithiripala Sirisena had earlier given assurances to TNA Parliamentarian Sivasakthi Anandan that the case of Sulaxan Mathiyarasan would not be transferred away from Vavuniyaa. But, SL Attorney General's Department proceeded with its plan of transferring the cases. This has raised serious questions on the integrity of Mr Sirisena, Mr Sivasakthi Anandan said.The families of Tamils subjected to enforced disappearances, who are engaged in continuous protests, also took to the street on Monday in support of the Tamil prisoners of war.Genocidal Sri Lanka that talks of ‘good governance’ and ‘reconciliation’ and the so-called International Community promoting Colombo-centric paradigm have not even prepared to recognise the status of the Tamil POWs as political prisoners.The SL State categorises the Tamil POWs as ‘Terrorists’ under the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act and Emergency Regulations while UN High Commissioner of Human Rights Prince Zeid, alleged of serving the interests of the same agenda-setters, has gone on record insulting the Tamil POWs as ‘security detainees’.Meanwhile, ITAK Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran, who has been deployed by the agenda setters to hijack the Tamil polity, was telling Tamils through media that the SL Attorney General's Department was not prepared to change its position.Tamil political prisoners who confronted ITAK Leader Mr Senathiraja also blamed the party for its quisling politics, the families of the protesting prisoners said.