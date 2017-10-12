20 Tamil organisations to lay siege to SL Governor's office on Friday

[TamilNet, Thursday, 12 October 2017, 06:58 GMT]
Twenty Tamil organisations, including a number of political parties, grassroots organisations and civil groups, have collectively decided on Tuesday to lay siege to the office of the Sinhala colonial Governor to North, Reginald Cooray, in Jaffna on Friday. The SL State should honour the demands of the hunger-striking political prisoners in Anuradhapura prison as a matter of urgency before SL President Maithiripala Sirisena's scheduled visit to Jaffna on Saturday to take place, the groups said in a joint statement. In addition, there should be a political decision on unconditional release of all 132 Tamil political prisoners, who are being detained or imprisoned across the island. The time has come for Eezham Tamils to demonstrate their mainstream opinion through democratic protests, the organisations said. The hunger strikers are continuing their protest for the 17th day on Wednesday.

Statement by 20 organisations
Statement by 20 organisations
Statement by 20 organisations
The organisations have urged the public to demonstrate its resolve on the matter through a province-wide shutdown on Friday in support of their action demanding immediate response from the Colombo regime on the protest of the hunger strikers.

“It is an ultimatum. Not only to SL President and the regime, but also to the ITAK parliamentarians collaborating with the SL regime and its global backers,” a key activist with the responsibility of mass mobilisation on behalf of the 20 groups, told TamilNet on Wednesday.

The siege and shutdown would pass a direct message to SL President Maithiripala Sirisena and the collaborating sections of ITAK leadership, who are scheduled to visit Jaffna Hindu College on Saturday for a function, the activist further said.

A decision about a direct civil action on Saturday would be taken on Friday depending on the behaviour of the SL Government, the groups have communicated to the grassroots.

There are 132 Tamil political prisoners, who are being detained or imprisoned across the prisons in the island. There should be a principled political decision of releasing them all.

The protesters are to confluence in front of the office of SL Governor to North at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

In the meantime, families of protesting hunger strikers have refuted the allegations being levelled against their kith and kin by the SL ministers.

SL Project Minister of Land, Rajitha Senaratne, has gone on record projecting a myth by describing the hunger-striking political prisoners as former Tiger fighters involved in carrying out major offensives or assaults. There are no prima facie evidence to prove these allegations. The so-called ‘Terrorist’ Investigation Division has victimised a number of Tamil prisoners by producing false confessions obtained under torture and by manipulating enslaved former LTTE members to witness against them, the families further said.

How could the SL State punish Tamils and leave out Sinhala commanders and soldiers who committed the most heinous crimes, they asked.

“Therefore, we welcome the decision by the 20 organisations to advance the struggle towards a principled political decision on releasing all the political prisoners,” a family member of one of the Tamil prisoners detained in Anuradhapura told TamilNet on Wednesday.


Chronology:
12.10.17  20 Tamil organisations to lay siege to SL Governor..
10.10.17  SL ‘Manipulative Justice’ exposed once again in Ta..
09.10.17  Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking politica..
05.10.17  Protests widen in Jaffna as hunger-striking politi..
30.09.17  Health of 2 hunger-striking political prisoners de..
25.09.17  Political prisoners resume hunger-strike as Colomb..
07.09.17  SL Attorney General's Dept., TID continue to consp..
20.08.17  Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other pol..
08.08.17  Protests reinvigorate grassroots movement in North
03.08.17  Tamil political prisoner Sulaxan to launch hunger-..
23.05.17  Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify a..
12.05.17  SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoner..
10.04.17  Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained throu..
29.03.17  Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil acti..
11.01.17  Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prison..
04.01.17  Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Ta..
16.10.16  NPC Councillor initiates action to assist Muslim p..
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
12.10.17 06:58   Photo
20 Tamil organisations to lay siege to SL Governor's office on Friday
10.10.17 22:05   Photo
SL ‘Manipulative Justice’ exposed once again in Tamil political prisoners’ case: Sivapalan
09.10.17 22:09  
Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking political prisoners’ health deteriorates
08.10.17 23:00   Photo
SL constitutional discourse seen coupled with ‘Vision 2025’ policy of genocidal Sri Lanka
07.10.17 23:21  
Colombo brings Sinhala private partnerships to wage structural genocide in Vanni
06.10.17 23:22  
Uprooted Tamils face ultimatum on proving land ownership in strategic Kokku’laay
05.10.17 22:11  
Protests widen in Jaffna as hunger-striking political prisoners’ health deteriorates
04.10.17 20:22  
‘Vidura’ becomes gravity centre of structural genocide on Champoor Tamils
03.10.17 23:32  
Australia's policies lead to deaths of Eezham Tamil refugees
02.10.17 23:44   Photo
SL Navy groomed by Washington destroys Tamils’ houses as US naval ship docks at Trinco port
01.10.17 23:29  
Western, Indian housing schemes used as trump card to weaken uprooted people’s struggle
30.09.17 20:30  
Health of 2 hunger-striking political prisoners deteriorate
29.09.17 23:08   Photo
Sinhala Catholic establishment continues to abet Theravada Buddhists-led ethno-nationalist project
28.09.17 23:13   Photo
Colombo rushes ahead with military land grab of Mu'l'livaaykkaal
27.09.17 19:32   Photo
Diaspora youth organisations re-affirm Tamil sovereignty struggle on Thileepan remembrance
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38834
 
   