Jaffna University students boycott classes against manipulative justice of genocidal Sri Lanka

[TamilNet, Friday, 20 October 2017, 07:02 GMT]However, Mr Sirisena was asking more time until Wednesday next week to consult with SL Attorney General and Justice Minister, the student leaders said. He was also asking more time last Saturday, when he came to Jaffna.Most of those who accompanied SL President in the meeting with the students on Thursday were not prepared to grasp the perspective of the protesting Tamil prisoners. They were asking what was wrong with the Special Court in Anuradhapura investigating their case.The attitude of those representing the unitary State was not at all reconciliation, but manipulation and deviation, the student leaders said.Mr Sirisena also met the families of the protesting Tamil prisoners along with NPC Councillor M.K. Shivajilingam prior to his meeting with the JUSU leaders on Thursday.The families who accompanied Mr Shivajilingam also said they felt humiliated by the conduct of SL Governor Reginald Cooray.SL State Minister of Defence Mr Ruwan Wijewardene, SL President’s Secretary Mr Kalupage Austin Fernando, SL Cabinet Minister of Law and Order Mr Sagala Ratnayake, Minister of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs Mr D.M. Swaminathan, SL Governor to North Mr Reginald Cooray and other defence officials accompanied SL President in his meeting with the families and the student leaders.In the meantime, 70 Tamil political prisoners detained at New Magazine Prison in Colombo have also submitted a written request to Jaffna University Student Union urging the students to fight for their release with dignity.Since the JUSU was behind postponing a fast-unto-death campaign announced unilaterally by the Arts Faculty Student Union earlier in the week and as the health of the three political prisoners on 25th day of the fast-unto-death in Anuradhapura prison would become life-threatening within the next five days, the JUSU leaders said Thursday evening that there was no other option than stepping up the protest after consulting with fellow students.The student leaders are meeting again on Friday noon to discuss further course of action.