Tamil political prisoners incarcerated in Colombo go on hunger strike

[TamilNet, Monday, 23 October 2017, 23:26 GMT]
While the health condition of three Tamil prisoners who are waging fast-unto-death for the past 29 days in Anuradhapura prison has been deteriorating day by day, Tamil prisoners incarcerated in the high security Magazine prison in Colombo announced on Monday evening that they are launching a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding a principled decision on the release all 132 Tamil political prisoners detained and jailed in various prisons across the island. In the meantime, SL President Maithiriapala Sirisena, sitting on a time frame until Wednesday on making a decision on the demands from the hunger strikers in Anuradhapura. The SL prison authorities, fearing that the worsening condition of hunger strikers could spark off vigorous protests in the North, are treating the prisoners at prison ward without admitting them to the civil hospital in Anuradhapura to avoid media focus.

Sulaxan Mathiyarasan (Kara’navaay North in Vadamaraadchi, Jaffna), Rasathurai Thiruvarul (6th Division, Vela’nai West, Jaffna) and Ganeshan Tharshan (Navalap-piddi, Kandy) were however continuing the fast-unto-death from Anuradhapura hospital ward, their families said.

The three hunger strikers are being given intravenous drip at the prison ward, the families further said.

In the meantime, the political prisoners incarcerated in the New Magazine prison in Colombo have urged the University students in the North and East to shape their protests towards exerting pressure on Tamil National Alliance and the international community to force Colombo towards making a political decision on the release of all Tamil political prisoners.

Meeanwhile, the fate of hundreds of Tamil men and women including some families, who were handed over to SL military in front of their kith and kin at the end of genocidal war in May 2017, still remains unknown. The families handed them over to Sinhala military after the SL military announced ‘general amnesty’ through loudspeakers.

Majority of these Prisoners of War were detained in secret prisons and subjected to torture and long-term incarceration in full secrecy.

Some of these abandoned secret detention camps have been exposed in recent times.

The families of enforced disappeared are staging continuous exceeding 200 days demanding an answer from the SL State. Occupying Colombo is dilly-dallying persistently on their demands. Colombo regime wants these protesters to accept a ‘certificate’ on ‘missing persons’. The SL Establishment wants to wear out the protesters.

Only around 132 Tamil prisoners held in open prisons are known to be alive, both those awaiting their cases to be heard for several years (ranging from 8 to 24 years) or serving imprisonment sentences.

Almost all the cases against them were produced using false or fabricated evidences including confessions obtained under torture. In most cases their confessions were written in Sinhala and the prisoners, who can't understand the language, were forced to put their signature.

Courts operating in North-East where Tamil is used as the medium of language and Judges are able to communicate in Tamil have a tendency of setting aside the evidences lacking credibility. But, ethnically biased Sinhala judges in the courts operating outside North-East are inclined to accept the fabricated cases and punish the Tamil detainees with harsh sentences.

The situation of Tamil political detainees languishing in Welikada prison has also worsened in recent times as a number of them have been incarcerated with criminal Sinhala inmates serving death sentences.

Some of the Tamil inmates have been turned into narcotic addicts to make them more cooperative with the SL Prison authorities, the prisoners in New Magazine prison told TamilNet on Monday.


Chronology:
23.10.17  Tamil political prisoners incarcerated in Colombo ..
20.10.17  Jaffna University students boycott classes against..
19.10.17  Sirisena disappoints student leaders, Cooray humil..
17.10.17  Paramilitary operative employed at Cooray's secret..
14.10.17  Tamil protesters confront Maithiripala Sirisena in..
13.10.17  North at standstill, Sampanthan not to accompany S..
11.10.17  20 Tamil organisations to lay siege to SL Governor..
10.10.17  SL ‘Manipulative Justice’ exposed once again in Ta..
09.10.17  Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking politica..
05.10.17  Protests widen in Jaffna as hunger-striking politi..
30.09.17  Health of 2 hunger-striking political prisoners de..
25.09.17  Political prisoners resume hunger-strike as Colomb..
07.09.17  SL Attorney General's Dept., TID continue to consp..
20.08.17  Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other pol..
08.08.17  Protests reinvigorate grassroots movement in North
03.08.17  Tamil political prisoner Sulaxan to launch hunger-..
23.05.17  Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify a..
12.05.17  SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoner..
10.04.17  Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained throu..
29.03.17  Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil acti..
11.01.17  Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prison..
04.01.17  Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Ta..
16.10.16  NPC Councillor initiates action to assist Muslim p..
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
23.10.17 23:26  
Tamil political prisoners incarcerated in Colombo go on hunger strike
22.10.17 21:55   Photo
Colombo seizes more lands for Sinhala colonisation in Trincomalee through engineering Tamil-Muslim divide in East
21.10.17 21:46  
Unitary constitution imposing choice irrelevant to fundamentals needs rejection by Tamils
20.10.17 07:02  
Jaffna University students boycott classes against manipulative justice of genocidal Sri Lanka
19.10.17 17:11   Photo
Sirisena disappoints student leaders, Cooray humiliates families of hunger-striking prisoners
18.10.17 23:45  
Eastern Provincial Land authority discriminates Tamils
17.10.17 18:46   Photo
Paramilitary operative employed at Cooray's secretariat in Jaffna harasses public servants
16.10.17 07:15   Photo
UN Refugee agency ignorant of stranded Tamil refugees in Indonesia
15.10.17 19:12  
Tamil fisherman rammed by intruding Sinhala fishermens’ boat, fishing disputes escalate in Jaffna
14.10.17 07:34   Photo
Tamil protesters confront Maithiripala Sirisena in Jaffna
13.10.17 17:40   Photo
North at standstill, Sampanthan not to accompany Sirisena to Jaffna
12.10.17 23:35  
SL military postpones land release for 2 years as UN awarded Colombo with 2 more years in Geneva
11.10.17 23:48   Photo
20 Tamil organisations to lay siege to SL Governor's office on Friday
10.10.17 22:05   Photo
SL ‘Manipulative Justice’ exposed once again in Tamil political prisoners’ case: Sivapalan
09.10.17 22:09  
Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking political prisoners’ health deteriorates
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38847
 
   