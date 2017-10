Occupying SL Navy wants surveying of Mu値値ivaaykkaal lands amidst public protests [TamilNet, Friday, 27 October 2017, 20:25 GMT]

The occupying SL Navy in Mullaiththeevu district is exerting pressure on the officials of the SL Survey Department to survey the lands near Vadduvaakal in Mullaiththeevu for permanent seizure for military use. The latest move comes in the wake of a two-hour protest staged by the landowners on Thursday blocked the survey department officials from proceeding with their work. 671 acres of residential, coastal and agricultural lands in Mu'l'livaaykkaal East, containing crucial evidences and traces of genocidal onslaught against Eezham Tamils, are now being 双fficially appropriated by Colombo citing 叢ublic purpose for the expansion of SL naval base SLNS Gotabaya. Most of the lands belong to private owners. Around 100 acres of lands are intended for the creation of a fisheries campus, civil officials in the district said.



Landowners blocking traffic at Vadduvaakal Bridge on 26 October 2016, oppose surveying of their lands for permanent seizure for Sinhala military use



Gazette notification announcing the seizure of Mu'l'livaaykkaal lands 薦astern Naval Area as defined by the occupying SL Navy [Image courtesy: navy.lk] There are 13 so-called 舛ommissioned Navy Bases in the Eastern Naval Area of the SL Navy [Image courtesy: navy.lk]



An extraordinary Gazette notice issued by SL Minister of 銑ands and Parliamentary Reforms on August 04, 2017, only talks about 叢ublic purpose without mentioning the military purpose.



The 賎otabaya camp was initially launched as a Naval Deployment (ND) in January 2011.



Later, it was upgraded as a Commissioned Naval Base (CNB) with the title 全ri Lanka Naval Ship Gotabhaya in 2012.



Several naval detachments connected to 賎otabhaya are functioning at Chemmalai, Naayaa池u and in Chilaavaththai. These areas are subjected to demographic and structural genocide in Karai-thu'raip-pattu division.



The 全LNS Gotabaya comes under the so-called Eastern Naval Area of the SL Navy Command, which has its central command at Trincomalee.



The ENA covers the longest eastern belt of the occupied country of Eezham Tamils, and consists of 13 Commissioned Naval Bases (CNBs).



The ENA is the largest establishment within the SL Navy in the entire island.



While the military of occupying Colombo in Sinhalicising the coastal stretch from Nalla-tha'n'nith-thoduvaay in Mullaiththeevu to Thu'rai-neelaava'nai in Batticaloa through militarisation, the so-called 租evelopment agenda backed by the West is deployed to Sinhalicise the fertile interior lands of Eezham Tamils through the so-called 閃ahaweli Master Plan.



SL President Maithiripala Sirisena, with his 善olonnaruwa Chinthana is also the minister responsible for 閃ahaweli occupation plan.



全ystem L of Mahaweli project targets the fertile areas in Mullaiththeevu while 全ystem B, the largest of the current projects under the Mahaweli scheme, aims to seize the resourceful interior lands of Batticaloa district. The deployment of Sinhala 蘇ome guards paramilitary, extremist Buddhist monks and the SL 羨rmy and Archaeology, Forest Department and Wild Life Department are all operated along the 僧aster plan of Sinhalicisation.



閃ahaweli Master plan currently targeting Mullaiththeevu, Batticaloa and Ampaa'rai through System L and System B [Image courtesy:mahaweli.gov.lk]



Related Articles:

28.09.17

03.06.16

[TamilNet, Friday, 27 October 2017, 20:25 GMT]On Thursday, the Government Agent of Mullaiththeevu had to intervene in order to resume normalcy after urging the surveyors to return and requesting the protesters who were blocking the traffic along Paranthan Mullaiththeevu Road at Vadduvaakal.An extraordinary Gazette notice issued by SL Minister of 銑ands and Parliamentary Reforms on August 04, 2017, only talks about 叢ublic purpose without mentioning the military purpose.The 賎otabaya camp was initially launched as a Naval Deployment (ND) in January 2011.Later, it was upgraded as a Commissioned Naval Base (CNB) with the title 全ri Lanka Naval Ship Gotabhaya in 2012.Several naval detachments connected to 賎otabhaya are functioning at Chemmalai, Naayaa池u and in Chilaavaththai. These areas are subjected to demographic and structural genocide in Karai-thu'raip-pattu division.The 全LNS Gotabaya comes under the so-called Eastern Naval Area of the SL Navy Command, which has its central command at Trincomalee.The ENA covers the longest eastern belt of the occupied country of Eezham Tamils, and consists of 13 Commissioned Naval Bases (CNBs).The ENA is the largest establishment within the SL Navy in the entire island.While the military of occupying Colombo in Sinhalicising the coastal stretch from Nalla-tha'n'nith-thoduvaay in Mullaiththeevu to Thu'rai-neelaava'nai in Batticaloa through militarisation, the so-called 租evelopment agenda backed by the West is deployed to Sinhalicise the fertile interior lands of Eezham Tamils through the so-called 閃ahaweli Master Plan.SL President Maithiripala Sirisena, with his 善olonnaruwa Chinthana is also the minister responsible for 閃ahaweli occupation plan.全ystem L of Mahaweli project targets the fertile areas in Mullaiththeevu while 全ystem B, the largest of the current projects under the Mahaweli scheme, aims to seize the resourceful interior lands of Batticaloa district. The deployment of Sinhala 蘇ome guards paramilitary, extremist Buddhist monks and the SL 羨rmy and Archaeology, Forest Department and Wild Life Department are all operated along the 僧aster plan of Sinhalicisation.28.09.17 Colombo rushes ahead with military land grab of Mu'l'livaayk.. 03.06.16 Colombo beefs up naval installations along eastern coast