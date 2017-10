All three districts in East placed under Sinhala Government Agents [TamilNet, Saturday, 28 October 2017, 20:45 GMT]

The unitary state of genocidal Sri Lanka is planning to install a Sinhala person as the SL Government Agent (District Secretary) of Batticaloa district, concerned Tamil civil officials in Batticaloa said. The latest move comes as the Tamil GA, Ms P.S.M. Charles, was promoted as the Director General of SL Customs Department after serving as the GA of the district for five years. Her tenure was marred with indirect Sinhala rule. Now, the Sinhala GA of Trincomalee district, N.A.A Pushpakumara, who operates against Tamil-speaking people in the district, has taken her place temporarily until a permanent GA is installed. Both the Government Agents of Trincomalee and Ampaa'rai districts are Sinhalese collaborating with the occupying operating with the agenda of demographic changes.



The civil groups in the district are preparing to object the move of “Sinhala-Only” Government Agents of all the three districts.



Ms Charles was also facing objections from several Tamil organisations that have been blaming her for collaborating with the hidden agenda of the SL State of transferring away Tamil Divisional Secretaries during her tenure.



The SL Ministry of Home Affairs has been transferring the divisional secretaries who were acting against the illegal activities, which were being promoted by the SL military, and those who refused to collaborate with the genocidal land grab of the SL State to remote places. Ms Charles was saying she was not behind such transfers.



There have been protests against Ms Charles and protests in support of her in the recent past. She was also confronted with allegations of corruption in her office.



Now, the unitary State mechanism is planning to install a Sinhala person as the GA in order to accelerate the structural genocide against Eezham Tamils even further, the civil groups fear.



Mr Pushapakumara, who is acting as the GA of Batticaloa district works attends the office on Mondays and Wednesdays.



There is a marked increase of lands being leased out to Sinhala traders in the district under Pushpakumara as the acting GA, the civil sources said.



In the meantime, SL Minister of “National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Language” Mr Mano Ganesan has been working against the I'naiyam formation, which has been an independent umbrella organisation of civil organisations, Community Based Organisations and the Non Governmental Organisations in the district. Mano Ganesan's NGO Secretariat, which is indirectly controlled by SL Prime Minister's office, has been behind the creation of the competing body as a federation of civil groups.



