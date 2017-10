Jaffna University at standstill as hunger-striking political prisoner rushed to hospital

[TamilNet, Monday, 30 October 2017, 23:04 GMT]SL President Maithiripala Sirisena had earlier given assurances to TNA Parliamentarian Sivasakthi Anandan that the case of Sulaxan Mathiyarasan would not be transferred away from Vavuniyaa. But, SL Attorney General's Department proceeded with its plan of transferring the cases.But, Mr Sirisena has not been willing to consider the requests of the protesters, their families and the Tamil politicians who have been voicing for the freedom of Tamil prisoners.SL Presidential Secretary Austin Fernando told NPC Opposition Leader S. Thavarasa last week that Mr Sirisena would not be interfering in the matters of SL Attorney General.Last Tuesday, the prisoners were taken to Anuradhapura Special Court against their will and they were told that fast-unto-death or any protest being waged by Tamils on behalf of them “would not work” in their favour. The prisoners have to either face their case at Anuradhapura or appeal against it, the judge has told them.Tamil political prisoner Thiruvarul has been admitted twice for medical treatment during the 35-day long hunger-strike, once at prison hospital and the next time at the public hospital in Anuradhapura.The three hunger-strikers, waging fast-unto-death have been demanding their cases not to be transferred to SL Court in Anuradhapura from Vavuniyaa High Court.Genocidal Sri Lanka that talks of ‘good governance’ and ‘reconciliation’ and the so-called International Community promoting Colombo-centric paradigm have not even prepared to recognise the status of the Tamil POWs as political prisoners.The SL State categorises the Tamil POWs as ‘Terrorists’ under the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act and Emergency Regulations while UN High Commissioner of Human Rights Prince Zeid, alleged of serving the interests of the same agenda-setters, has gone on record insulting the Tamil POWs as ‘security detainees’.