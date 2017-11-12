Colombo refuses to release 3 political prisoners who have completed serving prison terms: MP

[TamilNet, Sunday, 12 November 2017, 23:03 GMT]
Three Tamil males from Mullaiththeevu were detained by the Maldivian authorities in May 2007 for suspicious movement in the international waters off Maldives. A Maldivian court later sentenced them for 15 years of imprisonment. The prisoners were handed over to Colombo along with necessary documents and the verdict to serve the remaining terms. The prisoners have completed their terms in May as one prison year is calculated as 8 months and 10 days if served continuously. However, the SL State is refusing to release them, TNA Parliamentarian Charles Nirmalanathan said. The Tamil parliamentarian from Mannaar said that the families of the three prisoners had taken up the matter with the previous SL Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe in July and that the SL minister had promised to forward their request to SL Attorney General's Department and to SL Prison Authority.

But, the SL authorities are still refusing to release the prisoners who have served their terms, Mr Nirmalanathan said.

Now, the SL authorities are saying the details of the cases were still with Maldivian authorities and that the documents were being translated through a request placed through the SL Foreign Ministry.

As far as the families were informed earlier, all the documents were handed over to SL authorties by the Maldivian authorities along with the prisoners.

The SL authorities are buying time with a hidden motive of having the prisoners in the jail, the parliamentarian said.

 
Latest 15 Reports
12.11.17 23:03  
Colombo refuses to release 3 political prisoners who have completed serving prison terms: MP
11.11.17 17:19  
SL Police reluctant to act against SLFP goons in Batticaloa
10.11.17 22:27  
Tamil-speaking aborigines face existential threat in Moothoor, Trincomalee
09.11.17 23:19   Photo
World Bank to fund genocidal Sinhala colonisation of Tamil lands in Batticaloa
08.11.17 20:55   Photo
MCC should not insult Tamils by inviting ‘Sri Lankan’ envoy: Deputy CM of Penang
07.11.17 23:08  
Colombo's NGO coordinator issues threats to freedom of association in Batticaloa
06.11.17 23:39   Photo
Floods displace uprooted Valikaamam North families in Jaffna
05.11.17 22:11   Photo
Uprooted Valikaamam people launch new protest demanding release of lands
04.11.17 23:26  
Student struggle should address external agenda-setters
03.11.17 22:25  
ITAK hierarchy receives flak for disregard of political prisoners
02.11.17 23:45  
Colombo fails to arrest STF commandos who shot and killed Tamil youth in Jaffna
01.11.17 23:11   Photo
Student leaders vow to step up protests in support of hunger-striking political prisoners
31.10.17 16:21   Photo
CBK's so-called reconciliation faces acid test from North
30.10.17 23:04  
Jaffna University at standstill as hunger-striking political prisoner rushed to hospital
29.10.17 23:15   Photo
NPC Chief Minister addresses question on future road map for Tamil struggle
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38867
 
   