Still no land-route to Mayiliddi jetty, uprooted fishermen complain

[TamilNet, Saturday, 18 November 2017, 20:18 GMT]
Two small pockets of coastal lands along with a jetty in the ancient fisheries village of Mayiliddi in Valikaamam North was released back to the uprooted people four months ago with big propaganda. But, the occupying SL military did not open the land route for civilian access. Most of the uprooted Mayiliddi fishermen still reside along the coastal stretch of Valveddiththu'rai (VVT), Point-Pedro towards Naakar-koayil of Vadamaraadchi East. The Sinhala military is still not prepared to open the coastal road to enable the uprooted Mayiliddi fishermen to travel forth and back to their coastal jetty and engage in fishing along the rich fish beds off Mayiliddi coast, civil sources in VVT told TamilNet.

Apart from two lots of lands along the jetty and a coastal temple, the SL military did not release any residential lands back to the people of Mayiliddi.

The hope of getting more lands released in the coming months was also dashed a few weeks ago when the SL military announced all such release of lands in the military-occupied zone have been postponed for two years.

In the meantime, SL civil authorities were discussing possibilities to commence a temporary bus service with the assistance of SL Transport Board buses through military-occupied coastal road to enable to fishermen to travel forth and back. But that too has not materialised, the fishermen complained.

As of today, the fishermen have to reach the released pocket of jetty either from Kaangkeasanthu'rai (KKS) or from Point Pedro in Vadamaraadchi by boats.

Mayiliddi
A big propaganda was waged as the occupying SL Navy was releasing the jetty in a generous manner. But, the released jetty has no land link.


Related Articles:
17.11.17   34,000 war-uprooted in Jaffna district alone: NPC Report
02.02.16   Colombo steps up Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna through ‘d..


Chronology:
18.11.17  Still no land-route to Mayiliddi jetty, uprooted f..
06.11.17  Floods displace uprooted Valikaamam North families..
05.11.17  Uprooted Valikaamam people launch new protest dema..
01.10.17  Western, Indian housing schemes used as trump card..
10.07.17  Mayiliddi people will not succumb to SL military r..
03.07.17  No land-route to released pocket of land in Mayili..
28.06.17  Quisling politics of ITAK seeks to contain protest..
11.06.17  Women on protest vow to sail and seize Ira'nai-the..

 
Latest 15 Reports
18.11.17 20:18   Photo
Still no land-route to Mayiliddi jetty, uprooted fishermen complain
17.11.17 20:43  
34,000 war-uprooted in Jaffna district alone: NPC Report
16.11.17 16:07   Photo
Veteran journalist of Tamil Eelam passes away at 87
15.11.17 22:29   Photo
Landowners reluctant to dismantle military-vacated Buddha statues due to SL constitutional clause
14.11.17 23:44   Photo
Jaffna students demand US and UN agenda-setters to declare PTA detainees as political prisoners
13.11.17 21:33   Photo
Factoring political solution more important than addressing human rights: Prof Ramasamy
12.11.17 23:03  
Colombo refuses to release 3 political prisoners who have completed serving prison terms: MP
11.11.17 17:19  
SL Police reluctant to act against SLFP goons in Batticaloa
10.11.17 22:27  
Tamil-speaking aborigines face existential threat in Moothoor, Trincomalee
09.11.17 23:19   Photo
World Bank to fund genocidal Sinhala colonisation of Tamil lands in Batticaloa
08.11.17 20:55   Photo
MCC should not insult Tamils by inviting ‘Sri Lankan’ envoy: Deputy CM of Penang
07.11.17 23:08  
Colombo's NGO coordinator issues threats to freedom of association in Batticaloa
06.11.17 23:39   Photo
Floods displace uprooted Valikaamam North families in Jaffna
05.11.17 22:11   Photo
Uprooted Valikaamam people launch new protest demanding release of lands
04.11.17 23:26  
Student struggle should address external agenda-setters
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38873
 
   