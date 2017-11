Still no land-route to Mayiliddi jetty, uprooted fishermen complain

A big propaganda was waged as the occupying SL Navy was releasing the jetty in a generous manner. But, the released jetty has no land link.

[TamilNet, Saturday, 18 November 2017, 20:18 GMT]Apart from two lots of lands along the jetty and a coastal temple, the SL military did not release any residential lands back to the people of Mayiliddi.The hope of getting more lands released in the coming months was also dashed a few weeks ago when the SL military announced all such release of lands in the military-occupied zone have been postponed for two years.In the meantime, SL civil authorities were discussing possibilities to commence a temporary bus service with the assistance of SL Transport Board buses through military-occupied coastal road to enable to fishermen to travel forth and back. But that too has not materialised, the fishermen complained.As of today, the fishermen have to reach the released pocket of jetty either from Kaangkeasanthu'rai (KKS) or from Point Pedro in Vadamaraadchi by boats.17.11.17 34,000 war-uprooted in Jaffna district alone: NPC Report 02.02.16 Colombo steps up Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna through ‘d..